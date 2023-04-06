Carol Keenan, 54, died after she visited a clinic in Istanbul as her grieving family hopes to raise awareness of the dangers of cosmetic surgery.

A grandmother from the United Kingdom has died after travelling to Turkey to undergo a tummy tuck and Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) procedure. Carol Keenan, 54, visited a clinic in Istanbul last year where she was offered a third operation called a muscle repair.

Carol’s loving partner Stevie Anderson, as well as daughter Leonie noted that she was not aware of the dangers of cosmetic surgery when she booked the trip. Her emotional and grieving family have decided to speak out and raise awareness.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed that Shannon Bowe, 28, had died while undergoing gastric band surgery in Turkey. She was described as “one of a kind” and a “beautiful person”.

Close friends and loving relatives have started pouring in the tributes for Carol, describing the 54-year-old grandmother as a “big personality” who had “passion in her heart for everyone”.

Husband Stevie told STV: “She just cared for everyone, everyone loved her. When she walked in the room she just lit up the room. I didn’t want her to go but she was adamant she wanted to go and it was going to make her happy. To be honest I wasn’t too concerned with what was going on as well, I didn’t really know all the facts and the figures. I was quite naïve as well.”

It is understood that Carol went through all the normal health checks before she went under the knife, as well as being offered a free muscle repair as doctors said it would improve the success of her tummy tuck. But it was only a few days after the surgery that she began feeling unwell, collapsing in her husband’s arms while entering a taxi.

Carol was then rushed to the hospital by an ambulance, but was pronounced dead shortly after. Final autopsy results are still yet to be confirmed.

Last month, the Foreign Office issued a warning to medical tourists travelling to Turkey for cosmetic procedures. A medical tourist is someone who travels to a country for medical, surgical or dental treatment.

Carol Keenan, 54, died after she visited a clinic in Istanbul - Credit: Facebook

Information on the UK gov website states: “If you are travelling to Turkey to undertake a medical procedure we would advise you to refer to the HealthTurkiye portal website for medical providers who are approved by the Ministry of Health.