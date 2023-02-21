A UK vape company, Blo Bar, has launched a new scheme to encourage users to recycle their empty vapes rather than throwing them away.

Blo Bar said with incorrect disposal of vapes on the rise, the new scheme, called the Disposable Vape Recycling Scheme, offers participants a free disposable vape when they send in 10 used disposable vapes from any brand to be recycled.

According to the government figures, the surge in vape users was up 15.2% in 2022 , compared with 2.2% in 2022 as the NHS is actively promoting e-cigarettes as a less harmful alternative to smoking. There were an estimated 4.3 million adults using e-cigarettes in Great Britain in 2022.

However, according to the company, there is a lack of knowledge on how to dispose of vape pens, with a staggering 1.3 million of them being thrown directly into the bin and sent to landfills every week - enough to cover 22 football pitches in a year.

With the scheme, participants can send in 10 used disposable vape pens, using a free postage label provided by Blo Bar, who will then correctly recycle the items in a UN Approved Battery Drum. The full battery drum will subsequently be transported to a local recycling centre by London Waste Services, where the lithium inside can be repurposed.

A Blo Bar spokesperson said: “As a new brand entering the market, we are all too aware of the issues surrounding the disposal of vapes. Rather than adding to the problem, our goal is instead to find a solution that seeks to address it.

“Throwing vapes directly into the bin is a much more convenient option than taking them to a recycling centre, particularly for those that don’t drive or live near one. But we recognise the importance of properly recycling the valuable materials found inside vapes, such as the lithium batteries, and want to highlight that vapes aren’t supposed to be disposed of in this way simply because of their ‘single-use’ nature.”

How to recycle your vape using Disposable Vape Recycling Scheme

Blo Bar says all applicants must be over the age of 18. They can recycle their vapes with eight steps as follows:

Package up your disposable vapes in a padded envelope or jiffy bag. Fill out the form on Blo Bar’s website to receive postage instructions Start your return to Blo Bar following the postage instructions sent to your email Fill in the details of your parcel Post your used vapes by downloading the Royal Mail postage label Parcel to be checked if it’s compliant with the T&C’s of the scheme Applicant to receive free disposable Blo Bar vape Your vapes are recycled