Forecasters have predicted that a two week long heatwave will take place in July, with temperatures expected to hit 40C in the UK.

The UK is expected to be hit by a 14-day long heatwave next month as temperatures reach a scorching 40C. The Weather Company has reported that the heatwave is expected in early and late July.

If forecasters are correct, July 2023 could beat last year’s record-breaking temperature of 40.3C, which was experienced in Lincolnshire. The upcoming scorching temperatures have been backed up by the Met Office , which agreed extreme temperatures are ‘not out of the question’, with the mercury boosted by hot continental air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told The Mirror : "Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

Most Popular

"On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms. We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

Temperatures in the UK could hit 40C in July

"Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed. There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further. We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends."