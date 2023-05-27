Ulrika Jonsson has said she was groped by convicted paedophile Rolf Harrisjust days after Vanessa Feltz made similar claims

Ulrika Jonsson has said convicted paedophile Rolf Harris groped her when she was a 21-year-old weather girl in an incident she described as ‘deeply uncomfortable’. Harris died earlier in the month aged 93.

Jonsson described how he squeezed her bottom backstage at a studio. This comes just days after former BBC radio host Vanessa Feltz also claimed she was groped by Harris during a live interview.

She wrote in her column for a national newspaper: “I remember thinking that was either really flattering or a bit forward. Either way, it was confusing. Then his hand travelled down to my bum, gave it a few squeezes and stayed there for what felt like years but was probably only 30 seconds.

“But it was long enough for my 21-year-old self to feel deeply uncomfortable, and speechless. I know I won’t have been the only one who fell victim to his hands. Thirty-five years ago we didn’t say anything. We didn’t pipe up or call anyone out. Especially not a celebrity.”

The 55-year-old Swede said that if it happened today, she would react differently with Harris receiving a ‘knuckle sandwich’, adding he was ‘arrogant and thought he was untouchable’.