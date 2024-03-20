Dog looks like the Honey Monster after he raids a Sugar Puffs box leaving his fur covered with cereal
A hilarious video shows owner Heather Hunt, 51, coming home to discover her two-year-old Zuchon, Crumpet, completely covered from head to toe.
Heather can be heard shouting "For the love of God! Who has left the cereal cupboard open?"
It stuck to her fur like tar
She later discovered her son Ryan had managed to trap the other two dogs, George and Mildred, in the front room and left Crumpet in the kitchen with the cereal cupboard door wide open.
Heather, a head of year at a secondary school in Oldham, Greater Manchester, added: "I came back in from shopping and it was all over the floor everywhere. I went mad.
"She got into two other cereal boxes too but the Sugar Puff cereal is covered in honey so it stuck to her fur like tar."
Three hours to get the cereal out of her fur
Heather tried to get the cereal out of Crumpet's fur but it proved to be lodged very deep.
She added: "I couldn’t get them out. I tried to wet them but it just turned them into wallpaper paste".
Heather eventually took Crumpet to the groomers, where it took them them nearly three hours to wash her, cut all of the cereal out and make her look like a dog again.