Videos from local residents show police, journalists and security cars lining the street, as tensions flared between guests and estate agents. A locksmith was present to stop other unauthorised guests from accessing the property, as police cars patrolled outside the building.

Residents claim police arrived, on 25th April, to evict holidaymakers - in the holiday home which was being fraudulently let on Airbnb without the owners consent. Locals say the owner has now changed his locks and insists he had 'no idea' what had been going on at his holiday home after leaving it in the hands of a maintenance man. It is understood it was then let out to another tenant without the owner's permission who then sub-let the property on Airbnb.

One local added: "The house has been locked down over the last few days, only people staying there have been allowed in and out.”