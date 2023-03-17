Watch as Snoop Dogg was greeted by Still D.R.E. on bagpipes ahead of Glasgow gig - the song was released in 1999 and is one his most notorious hits

World famous rapper Snoop Dogg landed in Glasgow yesterday (March 16) for a performance at the OVO Hydro Arena, and was greeted by a bagpipe player offering his own rendition of the star’s hit ‘Still D.R.E’ when he landed at the airport.

The musician was professional piper Ross Ainslie, who welcomed Snoop into the city in the most Scottish of ways, just moments after the Drop It Like It’s Hot star landed on the tarmac.

These days, he is regarded as one of the most humble celebrities and Snoop can be seen stepping and grooving to the drone of the pipes before getting into his car to be taken to the Hydro ahead of Thursday nights gig.

The appearance had been rescheduled, with Snoop originally meant to play in Glasgow on August 26 last year but the tour was cancelled due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts". His star studded career has seen him sell millions of albums, and has even performed at the superbowl.

He has good links with Scotland, too, seen on multiple occasions donning a Celtic top, one of Scotland’s oldest clubs. He’s just released his 17th studio album, I Wanna Thank Me, and he’s currently undertaking a UK and Ireland tour.

You can watch the video here, on Ross’ Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp2l6yOIjFx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=