St George's Day: We visit Morley to find out if it's the most patriotic town in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
On St George's Day, we meet some Morley residents to discover what makes the West Yorkshire town so patriotic.
With one of the largest annual parades in the UK to celebrate the patron saint of England, the town has long been known for its vigorous support and devotion to the country.
And in 2020, hundreds of people gathered in the town for a ‘patriotic Brexit bash’ to celebrate the UK’s exit from the European Union, with the party organised by local MP Andrea Jenykns.
With St George’s Day being celebrated today (April 23), we paid a visit to Morley to meet locals and find out why the town is so patriotic. This year, the annual parade and salute took place on Sunday April 21.
Watch the video above to find out what locals had to say.