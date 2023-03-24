Heardle is a music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quick as you can, gets you more points. Here’s the answer for March 24

Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 24) mystery song is courtesy of one of the biggest pop stars around, and is a collaboration with one of the best DJ’s around too.

Today’s mystery artist has had a host of top hits and is one of the famous people on the planet. The artist currently has a song out with Canadian artist The Weeknd, which currently sits at number five on the global Spotify chart - that’s all for the clues!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

Most Popular

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song. If you have had too many attempts to guess today’s tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 24)

Today’s Heardle is: Break Free - Ariana Grande, Zedd (2014)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle