Whatsapp has introduced a new interface that comes with three new features, one of which is silencing unknown callers - here’s how to get it.

Whatsapp has rolled out a new interface that is set to benefit two billion users worldwide, with a highly anticipated feature that can finally silence unknown callers, amid spam messages from random accounts.

The silence unknown callers feature means users will no longer get a notification when someone calls them from an unknown number. Instead, they will get a notification with the number appearing in the Calls tab if they need to return the call.

The latest update has also enabled users to switch video calls into landscape mode and the option to chat transfer is much more obvious. Users will also notice new icons for photos, camera and location, when pressing the plus button in-chat.

WaBetaInfo said : “With this enhancement, WhatsApp aims to improve the app without relying on the interface offered by the official Apple APIs, which looks a bit outdated. A few days ago, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.15.72 update was released on the App Store.

“While the official changelog doesn’t provide information regarding the new features released in this update as it’s the same changelog of the previous version, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing redesigned action sheets to some users!

The official changelog still mentions that improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers is available. It also highlights three new features…- chat transfer, landscape mode support for video calls, and the ability to silence unknown callers.

“However, we can also confirm that new action sheets are released to some users that install this version of the app. Additional enhancements to the interface will be available in the future.