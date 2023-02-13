The 23rd annual WhatsOnStage awards took centre stage at the Prince of Wales theatre on Sunday night (February 12). The awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public.
The WhatsOnStage awards come nearly two months before the Olivier Awards. Returning to the Royal Albert Hall in 2023, the Olivier Awards are set to be hosted by three-time Olivier Award nominee & Primetime Emmy winner, Hannah Waddingham.
Jodie Comer was one of the big winners on Sunday night, as WhatsOnStage held gender-neutral categories for the first time. Comer, arguably most known for her starring role in Killing Eve was named best performer in a play.
All four of the major acting categories were won by women - with only one male taking home a prize for acting, in a newly created additional category for best professional debut won by Joe Locke in The Trials.
More award ceremonies have been opting for gender-neutral awards to allow for the inclusion of non-binary performers. However, some of these decisions have faced backlash such as the Brit Awards, where the best artist category resulted in an all-male shortlist.
WhatsOnStage 2023 full award winners list
Best performer in a musical - Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best supporting performer in a musical - Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best performer in a play - Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best supporting performer in a play - Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Best takeover performance - Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best professional debut performance - Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse
Best new musical - Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
Best musical revival - Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best new play - Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best play revival - Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
Best West End show - Six, Vaudeville Theatre
Best regional production - Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve, Leicester
Best off-West End Production - But I’m A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre
Best concert event - Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre
Best direction - Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best musical direction/supervision - Bruce O’Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best casting direction - Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Best choreography - Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre
Best costume design - Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour
Best lighting design - Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best set design - Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best sound design - Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best video design - Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best graphic design - Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre