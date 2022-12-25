Many famous faces have left us this calendar year

The year of 2022 is drawing to a close, and thoughts will soon be turning towards the new year and plans for the future. The end of the year is often seen as a time of reflection and 2022 has been a year during which many famous faces have left us.

Many highly popular and influential people have died this year, leaving with the world the mark they made on it. From the world of acting and music, to the longest serving monarch the UK has ever known, many famous faces have died in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for 70 years before she died in September. She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest serving monarch back in September 2015. The former monarch was laid to rest next to her late husband Prince Phillip in a chapel in Windsor Castle.

Most Popular

One of the most influential and prominent crickets in Australia’s history died in March of this year. Shane Warne tormented batters for years with his spin bowling- including England during almost every Ashes series. His death came as a shock to the cricketing world.

Advertisement

Much loved actor Bernard Cribbins died in July. The actor will be most remembered for his roles in the Carry On films as well as his regular appearances on Doctor Who and in the film ‘The Railway Children’.

Australian spinner Shane Warne punches the air after dismissing New Zealand batsman Chris Martin as he takes five wickets on the fourth day of the first Test between the sides in 2005. Picture: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Here is a list of some of the famous names who have died this year. The list includes singers, actors, and comedians.