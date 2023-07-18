Angela Rippon is renowned for her work on BBC One's Nine O'Clock News and the original Come Dancing in the 1980s

25 years on from hosting Come Dancing, famed newsreader and presenter Angela Rippon is set to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing - a move that will make her the oldest contestant in the history of the BBC hit series.

Regarded by many as one of the trailblazers for journalists stepping away from behind the desk and into the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry, Rippon is reported to have been locked in discussions with bosses for several weeks before coming to a decision.

A source close to Strictly Come Dancing told The Mail on Sunday: "It is such a coup to get Angela. She was Mrs Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later. She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her, and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show in its previous incarnation. It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch."

Though this will not be the first time Strictly fans have seen Angela Rippon take to ballroom dancing. She previously recreated her famous Morecambe and Wise routine for Children In Need back in 2011 and appeared on the show last year to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

Ahead of her much-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing appearance, here is everything you need to know about Angela Rippon. Including how old she is and who's her partner.

Who is Angela Rippon?

Angela Rippon hosted Stricly's inspiration show Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991 - Credit: Getty

Angela Rippon is a familiar face and voice in the broadcasting industry over an illustrious 50-year career. Working primarily as a newsreader, journalist and presenter, she is renowned for her work at BBC One's News At Nine O'Clock, co-hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 1977, as well as Come Dancing and the first two series of Top Gear.

Born in Plymouth, the 78-year-old is famous for her appearance on the Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show in 1976. She has also wrote a series of children's books called Victoria Plum, as well as publishing some other novels and even fitness guides.

Is Angela Rippon married and does she have any children?

Angela Rippon previously married her childhood sweetheart Christopher Dave, who was an engineer, in 1967 at the age of 22. Then after more that two decades, they divorced and did not have any children.