This year’s summer season of Love Island is now underway and what better way to watch the ITV2 series finale than in a WKD themed B&B?

The latest season of Love Island started off with a bang and the drama just keeps on coming with plenty of plot twists and shocking discoveries. While there’s still a number of weeks to go until the grand final, WKD has announced a new themed B&B for Love Island fans to enjoy the final episode in.

Opening its doors exclusively for the Love Island final, the aptly named WKD&B features decor inspired by the iconic brand – from bedding to wall art – and comes with a fully stocked WKD bar and WKD bath bombs. In a rather shocking addition to the B&B, WKD has announced the room will also feature WKD scented bed sheets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sleeping up to four people, guests will be welcomed on the finale night with a personal recorded greeting from an Islander, before settling in to discover who will be crowned this year’s Love Island winners. With snacks and drinks included, after enjoying an evening of villa shenanigans, guests staying at WKD&B can snuggle up into their WKD scented sheets before waking up to a delicious breakfast.

Most Popular

The quirky accommodation has been created to celebrate the launch of a new limited edition Love Island WKD Orange & Passionfruit flavour, marking the fourth series of the brand being official drinks partner of the reality TV show.

The WKD themed B&B

Alison Gray, Head of Brand at WKD, said: “We’re over the moon to have recoupled with Love Island as its official alcohol partner for the fourth season running, and what better way to celebrate than to create an exclusive overnight stay experience for the UK’s biggest WKD and Love Island fans.

“The WKD&B is fully stocked up and ready for the superfan and their friends to enjoy the ultimate finale viewing party in the UK’s first ever WKD and Love Island themed accommodation.”

How to book the WKD B&B

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re up for staying in a WKD themed room, all you need to do is visit the WKD website before Monday, July 10 and explain your love for the alcoholic beverage and the latest Love Island series in 100 words or less.