WWE is set to host Money in The Bank from the O2 Arena in London - with two Money in The Bank ladder matches and a Bloodline Civil War.

WWE is set to host its first Premium Live Event (PLE) in England for the first time in over 30 years as the annual Money in The Bank event heads to London. It’s set to be a blockbuster night at London’s O2 Arena, with a number of stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul.

Money in the Bank has become WWE’s biggest event outside of its traditional ‘big’ four events of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. It first debuted as a standalone show in 2010.

As well as a number of titles being on the line, the traditional men and women’s Money in The Bank ladder matches will also take place, giving the respective winners a contract which can be cashed in at any time and any place for an instant championship opportunity for the next 12 months.

The event will also feature the latest chapter in the Bloodline ‘civil war’ as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, battles his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, with Solo Sikoa by his side.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Money in The Bank 2023, including the UK start time and full match card.

WWE Money in The Bank 2023: When it is and UK start time

WWE Money in The Bank is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1. It will be hosted from the O2 in London.

As the event is not taking place in the US, it means a welcome change for UK wrestling fans as the WWE Money in The Bank main card will begin at 8pm UK time. A one hour kick-off show will be live from 7pm.

What is the full match card for WWE Money in The Bank 2023?

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley)

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - for World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Money in The Bank takes place on July 1

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez - for Women’s Tag Team Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle - for WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

How to watch WWE Money in The Bank 2023