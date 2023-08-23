The Wagner boss is believed to be among seven passengers and three crew who were on board the Embraer aircraft, which reportedly crashed just north of Moscow

Ten people have been killed in a private jet crash in Russia - and the country’s Civil Aviation Authority say Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list. TASS news agency reported that seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg and crashed in the Tver region.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the jet crashing just north of Moscow. Rosaviatsia said: “An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region.

“According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.” It is believed that the Wagner leader was on board the flight.

It comes just two days after Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny. The 62-year-old, who was sent to Belarus after his failed march on Moscow following a “deal” with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, released footage of himself speaking about Russia making the continent “free”.