The second part of You season four is on its way after Joe Goldberg learned the identity of the ‘Eat the Rich Killer’ at the end of part one.

Season four of You will return to our screens this week and fans are eager to find out what happens in part two of the hit Netflix series. Season four has been split into two parts and the first instalment aired last month.

In part one, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) swapped Los Angeles for London, where he’s pretending to be literary professor Jonathan Moore. The ending of part one concluded with Joe learning the identity of the “Eat the Rich” killer who is murdering members of London’s wealthy elite.

In previous series of the show, viewers have seen Joe go to extreme measures to place himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Season three of the Netflix series aired on October 15, 2021, and saw the obsessed bookstore owner take on parenthood alongside his partner, Love (played by Victoria Pedretti). However, their relationship soon took a turn for the worst after Joe developed an obsession with next door neighbour Natalie Engler.

But when will You season four part two air and what could be in store for Joe in the second part of the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will You season 4 part 2 air?

Season four of You has been split into two parts. The first part of season four became available on Netflix on February 8.

The second part of the fourth season will be available from March 9 on the streaming platform..

How many episodes are there in You season 4?

There are 10 episodes in total in You’s fourth season. In February, the first five episodes aired and on March 9, the next five will become available.

Who stars in You season 4?

Penn is joined by a new cast for the fourth instalment of You, as his character Joe moves to London for a fresh start. Charlotte Ritchie stars in the new series as Kate, one of the few people to become suspicious of Joe. The actress is best-known for her roles in Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, and Ghosts.

Lukas Gage stars as Adam in the fourth series. Prior to appearing in You, Gage has starred in The White Lotus, American Vandal, and Euphoria.

The You season four cast also includes Tati Gabrielle (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Marianne,Tilly Keeper (Eastenders) as Lady Phoebe, Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge) as Nadia, Ed Speleers (Outlander) as Rhys, Sean Pertwee (Gotham) as Vic, and Adam James (Vigil) as Elliot amongst others.

What is the plot of You season four?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You

You is based on a series of books of the same name by author Caroline Kepnes. The storyline follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, an obsessive man prone to violence who often moves from place to place after his unsuccessful romantic endeavours end in murder.

Season four finds the former bookstore manager in London, working as a university professor under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California comes back to haunt him, Joe begins to fall back into the same routine of finding a new object of obsession.

In part one, the serial killer became involved in a real life murder mystery as the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer was on the loose, killing London’s elite. In part two, Joe will be forced to decide whether to join the killer on his murder spree, or turn him in to the police in order to save the lives of his new found friends.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for You season four part two was released on Youtube on February 15, 2023. The clip sees Joe confront the ‘Eat the Rich’ killer who has been unmasked as character Rhys.