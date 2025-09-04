This Chefman air fryer can cook huge meals thanks to its 10-litre capacity | Amazon

A huge 10-litre Chefman air fryer oven with digital controls and rotisserie is now just £59.99 on Amazon, down from £124.99

This family-sized air fryer could be one of the best bargains on the internet right now - because it's better than half price.

For just £59.99, you can get an oven-style air fryer with a 10-litre capacity, large viewing window, digital control panel, and even a rotisserie function.

It's a top-spec Chefman air fryer oven, and it normally costs £124.99, but a deal on Amazon brings it down to just £59.99 - and that's a saving of 52%.

The rotisserie function is a major bonus | Amazon

We don't know how long this will last, or how many are in stock, but more than 1,000 people have bought one in the past month alone.

According to price trackers, the last time it was this cheap was back on August 14, 2023, when it dipped to £60.94 for a brief moment. Discounts on this appliance aren't unusual on Amazon, but they usually send the price down no lower than £80.

So this is a golden opportunity to up your air frying game, with a machine that can not only fit a massive amount of food, but it can roast, bake, air fry, or even dehydrate. At this price, you could even just buy it as a rotisserie device.

Just make sure you catch the deal before the price goes up again.

