I’ve just found a secret corner on Amazon where you can buy beauty essentials for as little as 74p | Amazon

Shoppers are snapping up hair and makeup must-haves for pennies thanks to a little-known section of Amazon packed with everyday beauty bargains.

Imagine stumbling across a part of Amazon that feels almost too good to be true: beauty products for less than the price of your morning coffee. While it isn’t an official “secret” section, clever beauty bargain hunters have uncovered a pocket of the site where everyday essentials are marked down so low, you can pick them up for as little as 74p.

First up, the ultimate steal a set of three big square claw clips 74p. Whether your hair is thick, thin or somewhere in between, these clips are strong enough to hold everything in place and stylish enough to wear out. Right alongside them, you’ll spot a pack of six satin headbands for only 85p a whole bundle of sleek, versatile accessories for less than a pound.

Must-have hair essentials from Amazon | Amazon

If your makeup bag is due for a refresh, there’s a 13-piece brush kit £1.80. With everything from fluffy powder brushes to precise eyeshadow tools, it’s an entire starter set for less than the price of a takeaway coffee. To go with it, you can pick up a four-piece makeup sponge set with case £1.70. These soft blenders are ideal for applying cream, powder or liquid seamlessly.

Makeup essentials from Amazon for less than £2 | Amazon

And for skincare lovers, there’s the three packs of ultra-soft cotton pads £5.40. Gentle, dual-sided and lint-free, they’re perfect for removing makeup, applying toner, or giving your skincare routine a polished finish.

With prices this low, the deals are unbelievable. Plus, you can enjoy free delivery on orders over £15, adding to the excitement. Altogether, it feels like this hidden corner of Amazon is serving up the kind of everyday beauty heroes that usually come with a much bigger price tag.

