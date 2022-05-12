Which is the best camping stove? Our expert has tested the market leaders, and these are the best gas stoves on the market

There are quite a few essentials that are needed for a successful camping trip: sleeping bags, tents, airbeds - and a gas stove is near the top of the list. After all, you’ve got to eat.

Best camping stoves at a glance:

Choosing a gas stove

There’s a wide variety of camp stoves available in all manner of shapes and sizes and they all run on gas, or more appropriately propane and a mixture of butane and propane. You don’t need to head to an outdoor retail store: these days, the best camping stoves and their gas cannisters are all available online.

Propane bottles

The first thing you need to ask yourself is what type of gas system is best for you. If you have a large family or simply want a multi gas hob to feed several mouths, then perhaps opt for a stove that runs off large a 5kg propane bottle (Patio Gas is the most popular brand).

While larger propane canisters provide lengthy cooking times and will easily last the course of a camping holiday, initial costs can be quite high since you will need to pay a canister rental fee of £40 plus £30 for the gas.

A large 5kg gas canister also has the added benefit of being able to power a gas barbecue (most campsites don’t allow the use of charcoal).

But on the downside, it also takes up much more room in the car and, if considering a European camping holiday in the car or motorhome, you should know that you will need to declare it to the staff at EuroTunnel.

Butane/propane canisters

Another much more common option among campers – and especially backpackers and wilderness orienteers – is the classic disposable butane/propane canister.

These small, cheap-to-buy canisters screw on to the gas stove’s regulator and provide around two hours of cooking using a 220g aerosol canister or approximately 3.5 hours using the larger 450g variety.

The big bonus here is that camping gas canisters are available everywhere so you could simply travel without any gas on board and purchase a few canisters at the campsite shop or a local supermarket.

Cadac Carri Chef 50 Cadac Carri Chef 50 £225.00 5/5 Best for: all-round versatility Cadac’s versatile, South African-designed gas stove-cum-BBQ is hugely popular on French and British family campsites and small wonder because is it arguably the most versatile outdoor cooking system on the market. The Carri Chef 50 comes with a ceramic BBQ grill plate, a Spanish-style Plancha for fried breakfasts, pancakes, etc and a pot holder for boiling pastas and vegetables or even a whistling kettle. We would also recommend adding the superb scottle (or wok) at checkout because this one item alone provides a wide range of extra cooking options, including quick and easy stir fries. Like a Weber barbecue, the Carri Chef’s lid encourages convection cooking and when removed and hooked on the side, it also serves as a windbreak. The Carri Chef is designed to run on larger bottle of propane (5kg upwards) but it can easily be converted to run on smaller, commonly-available mini camping cartridges. In fact, the optional Dual Power Pak may be the best option for lightweight camping. In a nutshell, this superb set up is the only outdoor cooking appliance you’ll ever need. Buy now

Campingaz Camping Kitchen 2 CV Campingaz Camping Kitchen 2 CV £53.00 4.5/5 Best for: couples and small families When it comes to camping stoves, two hobs are better than one, whether it’s cooking pasta in one saucepan while whipping up a sauce on the side, or making scrambled eggs at the same time as frying the bacon. This model runs on a mini 450g CV470 Campingaz cylinder which is said to provide up to 90 minutes of cooking time. The 2 CV’s lid meanwhile keeps everything in place for transport and serves as an excellent windbreak when in use. The Camping Kitchen 2 CV weighs in at just 3.8kgs and, at 49cm in width, is really easy to transport. To use, simply place it on a table or the floor, hook it up to the gas using Campingaz’s Easy CliC Plus connection system, and push and turn the knobs for instant ignition. By their very nature, coming stoves have smaller burners than the average kitchen hob – this model’s hobs are large enough for two 24cm pans – so it’s always best to invest in some camp-specific cookware. If you’re camping alone then something along the lines of the Campingaz Camp Bistro 2 reviewed below will likely suffice, but if you have a few mouths to feed, this simple but effective two-hob model is clearly a wiser choice. Buy now

Primus Onja Primus Onja £169.00 5/5 Best for: efficiency and design Swedish company Primus has been at the cutting edge of the camping and outdoors industry for aeons (since 1892 to be more precise) and produces a wide range of imaginatively designed products that tend to buck the trend. Like this quirky, easy-to-carry, two-burner model that expands outwards to accommodate two small saucepans. The Onja’s 2800-watt burners are ferociously hot and will boil a litre of water in less than four minutes. The admittedly cheap-looking burner controls are extremely sensitive, too, which means you can easily adjust the flames to a really slow simmer. This model accommodates two threaded or clip-on canisters, one for each burner and they’re nicely tucked away out of sight beneath a detachable fabric covering for added aesthetic. An oak lid serves as protection in transit while serving as a cutting board at the same time. This one’s a great choice for wilderness camping and picnics. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jetboil Zip Jetboil Zip £70.00 3/5 Best for: orienteering and backpacking Mountaineers, orienteers, wilderness campers, touring cyclists and backpackers need a light, compact cooking system that doesn’t take up valuable space, is practical, efficient, light and, above all, easy to use. The all-in-one Jetboil Zip’s single-serve 0.8-litre cooking pot also serves as a container for the burner, stand and propane canister so everything is nicely contained in one tidy package. But it’s the speed and efficiency of the Zip’s unique burner that impresses most. Like an industrial blow-torch, this thing boils water in less than two minutes, and in temperatures as low as -6˚C. And when you’re done cooking, simply eat the contents straight out of the neoprene-coated pot – without burning your hands. Job done. Buy now