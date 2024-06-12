A family camping holiday is a wonderful thing, but brining along some gadgets can make it so much more fun

Camping has never been more popular, but we’re a nation that likes our creature comforts so consumer technology writer and camping fanatic Gareth Butterfield has compiled a list of gadgets you might want to take with you

More of us Brits are heading out on camping holidays than ever before, according to reports. A post-covid surge of interest in spending a night under canvas, or pitching up in a caravan or motorhome, has led to a boom in sales of camping accessories, with nearly a billion pounds predicted to be spent in 2024.

And it's no surprise to see the lure of the great outdoors captivating us. Not only is camping a cheap way to indulge ourselves in a holiday, getting closer to nature is good for the body and mind, and we all crave a change of scenery from time to time.

Whether you're setting out on your first ever camping trip this year, or whether you're a seasoned pro, there are always new products coming to the market to make camping easier and more enjoyable.

Consumer technology writer and camping afficionado Gareth Butterfield has spent many happy years in tents, and he now explores the UK campsites in a motorhome - so he knows a thing or two about the products you should be taking with you - because he's personally tried and tested so many of them.

Here's his personal recommendations of the gadgets, accessories and enhancements he loves to live with when he's sleeping out under the stars - from the bargain-basement nik naks, to the luxury items we all lust after.

Best price: £299, from Go Outdoors

Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent | Go Outdoors

Let's start with the basics. The most important item on any camping checklist should be a tent. And tent technology has come so far since the days I first set out on a cub camp all those years ago.

Air tents are becoming increasingly popular because they're such a doddle to set up compared to their poled counterparts, and they're far more stable and robust once they're up. Pole tents do tend to pack away smaller and lighter, and they usually cost less, but once you've had an air tent, you're unlikely to go back.

I found this fabulous Rydal 400 Air Tent by Eurohike on offer at Go Outdoors. It's usually £650, but if you've got a Members' Card you can snap one up for £299. It has a large bedroom chamber which can be divided up into two two-berth "rooms", and the all-important living space is very generous for a tent at this price.

Whichever tent you pick, my personal tip is to ensure it has a sewn-in ground sheet. This keeps the outside elements out of your canvas cocoon and ensures you're always going to stay warm, dry and toasty inside.

Best price: £12.98, from Amazon

Once you've got your tent set up, you need to be ready for the fading light, and this neat camping lantern is an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment.

The Bulkar Lantern | Amazon

It has a USB-rechargable 3,600mAh battery, which is good for up to 10 hours, and it just hangs off a pole or from a lantern hook. Or you could just sit it on the ground. If it's hanging, you can fold out the light bars to project the light where you want it, which is a neat touch. The light levels are also adjustable, which will come in handy in the dead of night.

Best price: £98, from Kilos Gear

The Kilos Gear chair | Kilos Gear

Putting up a tent and unpacking is hard work. You're going to need a sit down. Choosing a camping chair is a bit of a minefield. And it's often completely down to personal preference, but here's the one I turn to after years of testing various chairs.

The Kilos Gear High Back Armchair 2.0 is incredibly lightweight, very secure to sit on and extremely comfortable. It folds up into an amazingly small bag and even comes with the option of a detachable foot stool. At £98, it's a bit of an indulgence, and it is quite a faff to pack away compared to simple folding chairs, but I love the fact it has two cupholders, an armrest pocket and neck support. And you soon get pretty quick at dismantling it.

Best price: £48.99, from Amazon

The Outsunny Picnic Table | Amazon

I bought one of these last year, and it's been so incredibly useful when we're on campsites. It gives you a dining, socialising and even working space outside or inside your tent, and it folds away to such a small size quickly and easily.

Cards on the table, it is pretty heavy once tucked away. And the seats are small once it's folded out, with only a limited weight capacity of 80kg. But my wife and I are quite small so it suits us well.

I love the fact it has a parasol hole, and I've also found it really easy to clean with its robust plastic and aluminium surfaces. For the sake of £50, this is a really nice thing to have with you on a family camping trip.

Best price: £16.99, from Amazon

Portable Firepit | Amazon

I just love these little folding fire pits. They're such a nice thing to sit around after a long day exploring the countryside, and they're a great way to keep warm if you're sitting out under the stars in the evening.

Setting it up initially is a bit of a fiddly process, but once it's up it's remarkably stable, and it can hold some surprisingly heavy logs.

Remember to take all the obvious safety precautions when dealing with an open fire, and bear in mind not all campsites like firepits being used, so check with wardens first. And do be considerate - your neighbours might not appreciate the smoke. But if you've got the space and you're being sensible, what a wonderful little gadget for £16.

Best price: £20, from Go Outdoors

The Campingaz Bistro Elite stove | Go Outdoors

Cooking up a tasty treat while you're camping is so much easier than it was when I was setting up my first tents as a teenager. These compact stoves are easy to come by in any camping shop, and the designs are all broadly the same, but the one I've found most reliable and robust is the Campingaz Camp Bistro Elite.

Simply pop in a gas bottle - they're very ubiquitous, and even some supermarkets sell them - flick the switch over to light the gas, set it to your desired heat level and cook away. Perfect for boiling water, frying up some bacon, or just baking a tin of beans.

Remember, it's very dangerous to use gas-fired appliances inside a tent, and always make sure you put it out properly before leaving it unattended.

Best price: £108, from Go Outdoors

The Cadac Safari Chef | Go Outdoors

This is honestly one of the best camping products I've ever bought. And what camping trip is complete without a barbecue? I'm not going to wade into the debate over gas vs coal, but let's just say I'm not going back to a charcoal barbecue after using this wonderful device.

Cadac's build quality is superb, and the way the Safari Chef folds away into a storage bag is just a delight. It's a bit of a pain to clean, but that's the case for all barbecues, especially if you're cooking something like sausages.

There are two versions of the Safari Chef, a high-pressure version which uses handy disposable gas bottles, or a low-pressure one which uses a large canister - or the supply from your caravan or motorhome. Make sure you choose the right one, but you won't regret investing in a Cadac. I certainly don't.

Best price: £75, from Argos

An Intex inflatable sofa | Argos

Confession time: I like a bit of luxury when I'm on a campsite. And it doesn't get much more luxurious than bringing your own sofa with you. This wonderful piece of inflatable furniture is split into sections, which means it can be adjusted a bit, to the point at which it actually becomes a sofa bed. Now, that's handy for big tents and awnings.

But as just a sofa, it's wonderfully comfortable, especially after my wife's peppered it with some scatter cushions and her favourite throw. It definitely draws some admiring glances from fellow campers.

I love the cup holders in the armrests, and we've had ours for several years without puncturing it, so it's very well made.

Just keep in mind it is quite heavy when put away. You'll ideally need an electric pump to blow it up and, if you can fathom out how to fold it up to fit in its original box after you've used it, you're a better man than me.

The Nebula Capsule Projector | Nebula

While on the subject of luxury, one of the things my wife and I love to do in an evening on a campsite is sit back and watch a film. And there's no better gadget for that than a projector.

I've tested dozens of them over the years, but when I'm out in the great outdoors, I don't like anything too bulky. And the Nebula Capsule is the best compact projector I've found. It's literally the size of a can of Coke.

It has a built-in battery that I've found lasts more than long enough for the average film, and beefy speakers to project sound all around itself.