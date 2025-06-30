Set in an exclusive private estate, the holiday home is designed for luxury family living | BOTB

This dreamy four-bed holiday home near the Jurassic Coast comes with a powerful Audi RS6, a £30,000 furniture bundle and access to a private spa—all for the cost of a 99p ticket.

Set in a private estate with exclusive spa access, nearby lakes and cycling trails, landscaped surroundings and even a dedicated boat store, this could be the ultimate holiday home - especially if you win it for just 99p.

It's a four-bedroomed Scandinavian-style detached masterpiece, newly built on the exclusive Silverlake Estate in Dorchester, close to the World Heritage Site of the Jurassic Coast.

Worth £695,000, the house is being given away by BOTB, and the prize draw company will also throw in £30,000 worth of furnishings and an Audi RS6 sports estate car worth £69,000.

It's a total prize pot of nearly £800,000 and someone will win it for less than a pound.

The kitchen is fully fitted, with built-in appliances included in the prize | BOTB

The house is designed with luxury living in mind, from its lakeside setting to its high-specification interior, and its setting on a private estate.

Residents at Silverlake enjoy access to a variety of lavish amenities, including lakes, walking and cycling trails, tennis courts, and they also have access to a luxurious Hurricane Spa.

The house has two private parking spaces, a dedicated boat store, landscaped gardens, and nature on its doorstep.

The bedrooms have stunning views | BOTB

Inside the ground floor is open plan, so it has a bright, spacious kitchen area with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar, and the kitchen seamlessly connects to a huge dining and living area that takes up most of the downstairs.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open onto a west-facing garden and full-width deck is set up, perfect for entertaining or unwinding with views of the surrounding landscape.

A recessed log burner adds a cosy focal point for evenings in, while a utility area and downstairs WC complete the practical layout.

The lounge has large patio doors that open into the west-facing garden | BOTB

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a fourth single room or office, and two of the bedrooms benefit from private en-suites and access to a balcony.

A contemporary family bathroom serves the remaining rooms with ease.

The winner will also find a car on their driveway, and it's something of a monster - a 2020 Audi RS6 with 591bhp from its turbocharged V8 engine.

The family bathroom is fitted with high-end materials | BOTB

With its striking Ibis White paintjob and contrasting 22" Golden Vossen Alloys, it's a suitably ostentatious machine to pair up with your designer pad.

Tickets have gone on sale this week and they'll be available until BOTB's prize draw closes later this month.

Winners will be offered a cash alternative to the house, or the car, or both, but if they choose to keep the house they could either move straight in, or sell it and pocket the life-changing sum of money, or rent it out for a predicted monthly rate of up to £2,500.

To find out more about the draw or the house, click here.