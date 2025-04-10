The Cadbury Easter Chocolate Collection Hamper | Cadbury

Cadbury has slashed prices on some of its most popular Easter eggs and chocolate hampers – here are five cracking deals you don’t want to miss.

If you’re stocking up for Easter, stop everything. Cadbury has quietly dropped the price on some of its biggest and best eggs – and we’re not talking about the dinky ones you can eat in a single bite.

We’re talking giant slabs of Dairy Milk, packed hampers, and creamy Mini Eggs you’ll want to squirrel away for yourself. Here are five absolute belters from the sale section that’ll save you cash and get you properly Easter-ready.

1. The Cadbury Easter Chocolate Collection Hamper – £31.50 (was £35)

This one’s a total crowd-pleaser. You get all the favourites – big eggs, bars, treats – packed into a proper gift box. Ideal if you’re visiting family or want to drop a hint to someone who owes you a present. It’s one of the most popular picks on site and always sells out fast.

2. Dairy Milk Chunky Egg (400g) – £12 (was £15)

Big, bold and pure Dairy Milk bliss. This chunky beast is made for serious chocolate fans – no frills, just a huge hit of classic Cadbury goodness. One of the best value per gram if you’re going big this year.

3. Mini Eggs Inclusions Egg (380g) – £12 (was £15)

Mini Eggs in the shell? Yes please. This beauty has crunchy Mini Eggs packed into a thick chocolate casing – it’s basically an Easter upgrade on a classic. Feels fancy, but still tastes like nostalgia.

4. Marble Chocolate Egg (372g) – £12 (was £15)

One for the grown-ups who want something a bit special. Swirls of white and milk chocolate make this egg look (and taste) way posher than the price tag suggests. Imagine this with a coffee on Easter morning. Heaven.

5. Family Easter Egg Chocolate Box – £18 (was £20)

Got a few mouths to feed (or just want to look like you’re sharing)? This family-sized selection is packed with different eggs and treats, perfect for keeping everyone quiet during the long weekend.

Cadbury’s Easter sale won’t stick around for long, and these prices are only while stocks last. Whether you’re prepping for a choc-filled Sunday or just want a treat to get through the week, this is your sign to stock up.