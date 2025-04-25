This free tool can save you hundreds on your energy bills | Switcheroo

Don’t wait for warmer weather to push up tariffs — this free tool helps you switch providers and lock in a better deal in minutes.

Don’t wait for warmer weather to drive up your bills — now’s the perfect time to check if you’re overpaying on energy and make a switch while spring tariffs are still available.

With summer around the corner, many UK households could see changes to their energy bills as providers adjust rates. If you haven’t reviewed your deal recently, you could be missing out on significant savings — especially with fixed-rate offers slowly returning to the market.

That’s where Switcheroo comes in. It’s a free and quick-to-use energy comparison tool that lets you instantly see what deals are available in your area — and switch providers in just minutes.

There’s no commitment, and you won’t need to dig out piles of paperwork. Just enter your postcode and a few details about your current supplier, and Switcheroo will do the hard work. It compares a wide range of UK energy providers and highlights deals that could save you money every month.

Why switch now?

Energy providers often adjust their prices between spring and summer. By switching this weekend, you may still be able to take advantage of spring fixed-rate deals before any summer hikes take effect. Some suppliers are already signalling that new rates will be coming into force soon — making this your ideal window to act.

Whether you’re on a variable tariff, recently came off a fixed deal, or just haven’t switched in a while, Switcheroo could help you save hundreds a year. The tool is completely free to use, and the switch is handled for you — including any admin and communication with your new and old suppliers.

Switching takes minutes – and savings can start right away

We tested it ourselves, and it took under five minutes to compare energy deals using the Switcheroo website. For many households, savings of £200 or more per year are possible depending on usage and location. And with energy prices still a concern for many, locking in a cheaper fixed-rate deal now could bring real peace of mind going into the warmer months.

Not ready to switch? That’s okay — it’s still worth running a comparison to see what’s out there. There’s no obligation, and if a better deal comes along in the next few weeks, you’ll be ready to act fast.

Comparing your options now could help you avoid price rises later — and put you back in control of your monthly bills.