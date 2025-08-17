Dangbei's new MP1 Max has some seriously clever tech built in to a beautiful design | Dangbei

With triple laser tech coupled with dual LED projection, and 3,100 lumens, the Dangbei MP1 Max delivers big-screen 4K clarity in a compact, portable design.

I've been reviewing home cinema projectors for many years now, but it really doesn't feel like it was that long ago since we'd have to huddle around one in a darkened room if we expected any sort of image quality. They've always been impressive, but only in low ambient lighting conditions.

But nowadays the discussion has changed, when it comes to high-end projectors. We've come so far in their development that an important consideration isn't just whether they work in a brightly-lit room, but how well they work.

It's largely thanks to recent innovations such as dual LED projection, and triple laser technology - and this powerful hybridisation in technology is a standout feature of one of the newest kids on the block - the Dangbei MP1 Max.

The MP1 Max is a hefty thing, but its carry case and clever stand make it easy to take away with you | Dangbei

Dangbei is a firm I've come to know quite well over the years, and their specialisms lie in the smaller portable tech, rather than the massive short-throw monsters. And it's remarkable to see how much projection power they can squeeze out of a projector that's so compact you could plausibly take on holiday with you.

The projector in my testing room this week is Dangbei's latest launch. It's a 4K hybrid laser system that sits on a really smart stand which lets it elegantly rotate through 360 degrees, as well as pivot up and down until it points at the ceiling.

It's a bit of a beast, truth be told, but it comes with a lovely polystyrene carry case, and it won't take up too much space on a desk or a picnic table.

A Bluetooth remote control means you don't have to point the remote at the projector | Dangbei

That dual LED system, coupled with the triple laser technology, makes for some serious brightness. It has a few rivals, but it's very much at the top end of the scale with an output of 3,100 ISO Lumens. It's more than enough for a twilight movie under the stars, and it handles a crisp output in a daylight room very well.

As with any projector, it's at its best in low light, and this is when you start to see the technology that's baked in really shine through, pardon the expression.

It has an ultra-wide colour gamut, which enhances the accuracy of the tones on the screen. This makes it great for animated films and games, and there's a blue light filter which makes it less stressful over long periods.

Two HDMI inputs and a 3.5mm audio jack make it very versatile | Dangbei

Any high-end 4K projector on sale these days needs to have HDR 10+, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X, and the MP1 Max has these ticked off. It's also 3D capable, but that's not something that's entirely easy to exploit in the UK.

There are two 12 watt speakers built in, which give a nice, deep rumble, and plenty of definition. Audiophiles might want to add in their own setup, but it's easy to do. Watching on the go, though, is still quite the pleasure, because the stereo separation is lovely, and the immersion is impressive.

Of course, it has Google TV built in, and it's easy to plug in peripherals. It also has a Bluetooth remote control, and there's a very clever AI setup which uses sensors on the front to ensure your output is always straight and true.

3D capability is a neat touch, and you get free glasses on Amazon at the moment - but it's a struggle to find content in the UK | Dangbei

Complaints? It's actually hard to pick fault with it, to be honest. I have had projectors in my house with better sound output, when all's said and done, but it's by no means weedy.

It's also a bit noisy in "high performance" mode, in which the brightness is turned right up to the max. This, however, isn't really all that necessary, especially indoors, and it runs fine on standard mode. There's also a custom mode which is worth exploring once you're used to everything. It's a bit of a minefield, but anyone who's fussy about colour reproduction and skin tones and all that jazz will enjoy a play.

It is a little pricey, too. At the moment you can get one on Amazon for £1,599 - but it's quite a sweet deal, because you'll get a free ceiling mount and a pair of 3D glasses.

And if you're baulking at that price for a 4K laser projector that can fill a 300" screen and pump out 3,100 Lumens, you're really not the target customer anyway.

Because when you compare it to the competition out there, you start to realise that the Dangbei Mp1 Max is a serious contender and, at this price, it's one of the best options to consider.