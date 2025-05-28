Rare bargain: the De’Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine | De’Longhi

Ditch the pods and brew the real deal – this best-selling espresso machine is rarely this cheap, and it won’t stay this price for long.

If you’re finally ready to ditch the pods and make real coffee at home, this is the machine many coffee lovers say is the best way to start.

The De’Longhi Dedica Style Espresso Machine is currently down to £149 on Amazon – that’s a hefty £80 saving off its usual £229.99 price. According to price trackers, it’s only been cheaper than this once since the start of the pandemic, and that was a brief lightning deal. In other words, this is a rare offer worth jumping on.

This slimline machine is beloved by baristas, beginners and serious coffee fans alike. At just 15cm wide, it fits neatly on any kitchen counter – but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get a 15-bar pump pressure, the adjustable milk frother for cappuccinos and lattes, and the ability to tweak shot length and temperature manually.

Unlike pod machines, the Dedica lets you use fresh ground coffee or ESE pods, meaning you’re free to experiment and find your favourite blends. And thanks to its metal finish and sturdy build, it looks and feels premium too.

Here’s what users say:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ “The perfect introduction to espresso machines. I’ve used it every day for over a year and still love it.”

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ “So much better than any pod machine – coffee tastes like it’s from a café.”

The silver version is the best deal right now, but the black model is also available at the same price. Other colours cost more – with some reaching over £400.

This limited-time deal won’t hang around long – and at this price, it’s a brilliant entry point into proper home espresso brewing.

