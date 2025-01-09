Electric heater deals: These Dreo space heaters are heavily discounted

Dreo heaters have had their prices slashed just in time for the cold snap | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has applied some serious discounts to a selection of cutting-edge electric heaters - just as the cold weather really kicks in

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During any cold snap, it's important to keep warm in our houses. But unheated rooms, draughty windows, and even sudden boiler breakdowns can present a challenge. Which is why a lot of people keep an electric heater close by, should a bit of extra warmth be required.

Ceramic space heaters are the best option for a quick burst of extra heat, should you ever need it, because they warm up instantly, they're relatively cheap to run, and they put out some serious heat.

Handily, Amazon has discounted a selection of ceramic heaters from a brand called Dreo, which has been refining its products for many years.

These discounts have all arrived just in time for this week's cold snap, so they're selling well. This means we don't know how long the deals will last, so it's worth stocking up while you can.

Here are the highlights from the Dreo sale.

1. Dreo 1,500w Electric Heater

Dreo 1,500w Electric Heater | Amazon

The cheapest heater in this list, thanks to a very generous 35% discount, this ceramic heater claims to be "noiseless" and packs in a thermal sensor, which can ensure heat gets to the right part of a room.

That will make it more efficient, and it has plenty of safety tech built in.

If you're in the market for a new space heater, or you want to upgrade yours, this one should serve you very well.

2. Dreo Oscillating space heater

Dreo Space Heater, Electric Ceramic Heater with Thermostat | Amazon UK

A smaller saving for this slightly less intelligent ceramic heater, but this one has an oscillating function, which will ensure even larger rooms are bathed in even heat.

It has the same 1,500w output as the heater above, and that's enough for even fairly sizeable spaces. There's a Wi-Fi version available too, if you want a smart heater.

3. Dreo 16 Inch Electric Heater

Dreo 16 Inch Electric Heater | Amazon

This compact heater majors on its neat design, and it's going to be easier to tuck out of the way in the corner of a room.

It has 2,000w of power, which is amazing, so it'll heat any room very quickly. It also has a remote control to alter its settings.

Definitely one for people with larger spaces to heat up, or for people who want to be really warm and cosy in their homes.

4. Dreo Smart Electric Wall Heater

4. Dreo Smart Electric Wall Heater | Amazon

This isn't a portable solution, it's for wall mounting. But it's a decent saving, and it has 1,500w of power and it's designed to be really quiet.

It also has Dreo's Wi-Fi system, so you can use it through an app, and control it through a smart speaker.

It'd be ideal for garages, garden rooms, bathrooms, offices, or other spaces that need a bit more warmth.