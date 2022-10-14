The scariest time of year, Halloween, is almost upon us again - and that means it’s time to start thinking about costumes for the kids

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Every year on October 31st, we’re encouraged to transform ourselves in to a spooky character and enjoy some ghoulish games with friends.

Whether your little ones are planning a party with friends, a trick or treating trip with siblings, or a family film night, they’re going to want to look their best - and by best we mean most beastly. Although, we understand that not every child likes to be frightened so we’ve also included some choices for little ones who would rather look cute than creepy.

Here’s our round-up of the best children’s Halloween costumes on the market right now.

If you want options for adults, these are the most popular adult Halloween costumes for this year and also even more adult fancy dress outfits for Halloween which can be delivered quickly and in time for the biggest and creepiest day of the year.

To make sure your home is ready to haunt your guests too, make sure you take a look at our round-up of the best indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations.

Skeleton Jumpsuit Child Costume £0.34 Buy now Buy now A skeleton costume is a classic choice - and one of the best. The unisex jumpsuit will allow them to jump around and freely enjoy lots of Halloween antics with it’s simple and loose design. It’s made from 100% polyester brushed knit flannel fabric so your child is sure to be comfortable too - even if they want to wear this all day and through the evening.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Indoraptor Dinosaur Kids Costume £22.00 Buy now Buy now Your child will have plenty of fun suiting up as the new dinosaur because it’s Halloween and, as well as a time to be (a bit) frightened, it’s also a time to have fun. This costume ensemble comes with a jumpsuit and mask. The polyester jumpsuit is fully printed and has a tail that can be stuffed with newspaper or or added effect. The suit also has integrated shoe covers that fit over the feet. Complete the fearsome appearance with the PVC mask.

Fancy dress costume - numerous styles, from Ghostbusters to Superman £29.99 Buy now Buy now This all in one outfit is ideal to get your child ready for Halloween in no time at all. Available in a variety of designs including Ghostbusters (pictured), Superman, Batman, Captain America and Thor. Each design is an all-in-one suit, so it’s perfect for quick dressing for a party. There’s also a mask or another kind of accessory, depending on the design chosen.

Bewitching fancy dress costume £9.99 Buy now Buy now This costume proves it’s never too soon to start dressing your little one for the scariest date in the calendar - although this costume is going to provoke more ‘awww’ than ‘ahhh’ sounds. This lovely little dress features a a spooky print on the front and has a high collar with a batwing trim, and long sleeves with draped cuffs. Available for children aged 18 months to eight years.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Witch Costume For Kids £24.00 Buy now Buy now Your child will look frightfully pretty in this adorable Disney inspired witch costume. The spook-tacular design features puff sleeves, sequin-embellished lace trims, and a layered, glitter print skirt with subtle Minnie icons. Available in age three to 13.

Disney Store Miles Morales Costume For Kids, Spider-Man £32.00 Buy now Buy now Little heroes can swing into the Spider-verse in this epic costume. Inspired by Miles Morales as Spider-Man, the three-piece set includes a padded body suit, a mask, and awesome gloves with sound effects. Your child will love entertaining their friends with the added extra of the sound effects and really will feel like a special hero. Requires x3 AG3 batteries, included

Halloween Vampiress Costume Set £13.00 Buy now Buy now This dramatic vampiress costume set includes a hooped dress and black masquerade-style mask with glittery finish. Your little terror certainly will feel like queen of the castle when they wear this. Team together and add a pair of tights and black bumper shoes to finish off the look. For children aged three to 12 years. Prices start at £13, depending on age.

Personalised Superhero Cape Superstar Rainbow £34.00 Buy now Buy now This bold and bright cape is the perfect costume accessory and can be used of the focal point of any outfit idea. Made from high quality fabric, these capes are so vivid and bold they’re sure to spark the imagination of any little super girl or boy. Let them run wild with this one - yes, they could be a straight-forward superhero, but they could also be a superhero dragon, fairy, wolf or mermaid. It all depends what they pair it with. Of course, this can also be added to their dressing up box to be used all year round too. Add an initial to personalise. Rainbow superstar cape has a glitter initial. Superhero cape has a felt initial. Superhero Capes are one size and suitable from 36 months to 8yrs. The cape measures 90cm at widest and 45cm deep.

'Boo' Baby Halloween Black Sleepsuit £22.00 Buy now Buy now Perfect to celebrate baby’s first Halloween, this is an easy fancy dress for their first halloween party, autumnal family gatherings or trick or treating experience. This suit is, of course a practical sleepsuit, but also makes for a super cute outfit. The romper itself is black with a variety of print colours to choose from to suit your style.

Personalised Magician Wizard Cape And Wand Set £36.00 Buy now Buy now Create some magic for your little ones this Halloween with this personalised magicians cape and magic wand set. Perfect for boys and girls who love to dress up, budding magicians would be wizards. It’s a stunning design in purple, yellow and blue, with a flash at the back which can be personalised. One size fits all. Suitable for ages three upwards. Fits age three to nine years.

Flamingo Cape Dress Up £44.00 Buy now Buy now Let little ones fly away with this amazing pink, vibrant flamingo dress-up kit. Featuring a sensational headpiece crafted from velvet, cotton, and glitter with sweet embroidered features. The wings are beautifully made from pink tulle and ruffles, then finished with glittery wristbands. It’s a sweet costume, rather than a scary one, but you can be sure your child will want to wear this long after October 31 has passed. Featuring elastic and velcro fasteners for ease of use. Suitable for ages three to six years.

Child Girls Miss Matched Witch Fancy Dress Halloween Costume £19.99 Buy now Buy now Your child can get colour crazy with this bright and cheerful witch costume. It features a dress, with different rainbow lace-up bodice and a skirt in different colours and colourful tights. It also comes with a black witch hat with a purple ribbon on top so your child can be bewitching in no time. Available in ages two to eight years.

Kids Costume Mad Werewolf £18.97 Buy now Buy now This wicked werewolf costume features a furry wolf mask with bared teeth and evil red eyes. The red plaid shirt (included) has grey faux fur on the chest for a totally beastly look. Complete with the furry gloves (included) and then all your child has to do is wait for that full moon to shine to look truly terrifying. Available in ages eight to 16 years. Priced between £17.11 and £23.99, depending on age.

Rubie's Official Marvel Avengers Hulk Deluxe Childs Costume £22.97 Buy now Buy now This is a deluxe costume with a padded muscle chest jumpsuit and matching felt mask. Other children will be green with envy when they see your child wearing this - and they’ll be feeling like a superhero. It’s available for next day delivery too so you can be sure they’ll be ready to dress up on October 31 too. Available in sizes S, M and L.

WEMEK Carnival Costume Rapunzel Princess Sofia Dress Up £19.99 Buy now Buy now This stunning dress features puffy sleeves, square neckline, ruched detail, muti-layers fluffy skirt with tulle and is adorned with lace trimmings, tulle underneath to add puffiness. It might not be an obvious choice for Halloween, but it’s available on next day delivery so it’s perfect for your little princess if she does dress up but doesn’t want to look scary or, if she does, all you need to do is add some spooky face paint to look a little more frightening. Of course the best thing about a costume like this is it can be worn all year round and isn’t just for Halloween. Available in ages 3 to 8.