There are a number of 'big' renovation topics that, when mentioned, send a shiver down any homeowner's spine. They include roofs, windows and boilers. For me, it was the latter.

Two years ago, we purchased a 175-year-old four-bed cottage in the Somerset countryside. While it was in all-round good order, there were a number of changes we knew we had to make. The boiler was one of them, and an important one at that, as I felt I could not embark on the ‘fun’ part of the project - redecorating - until it was sorted.

I was dreading replacing our ageing and inefficient back boiler with a new system but knew it had to be done. It was bad for the environment, costing me more than it should, could break down at any time and, due to its age, might also pose a safety risk. However, I was convinced it would be a long, messy job causing untold disruption - not to mention how I was going to afford it. So we waited, postponing any redecoration projects until we could save up enough money and ready myself for the chaos.

However, thanks to BOXT, my fears never came to fruition - my only regret, waiting so long to get the job done. If you’re in a similar situation, I recommend hopping over to their website where they walk you through the process step-by-step in just a couple of minutes.

Just a matter of days ago, I did just that. At the time I thought this would be the first step in a long - but ultimately worthwhile - process. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

I was dreading replacing my old back boiler but BOXT made it quick and easy | Jamie Jones / National World

Selecting BOXT’s new boiler with installation package option, I answered a series of simple questions about my home, such as the type of boiler I currently had, where I would like the new boiler installed and number of bedrooms. This gave their system all the information it needed to calculate what the job would entail, which type of boiler I would need and how much it would cost.

There were an impressive number of options I could choose from too. This being our ‘forever home’ I went for the Worcester Bosch Greenstar 4000 30kW - awarded Best Buy by consumer magazine Which? - which comes with a 10 year warranty. I was then able to add on any extras including upgrading the Thermostat to the Hive mini (which means I can control the heating from my phone, even when I’m not at home), a MagnaCleanse Flush (assuming my old system could do with an in-depth cleanse) and four new radiators to replace ones that had very much seen better days.

Payment was simple - you can choose to pay for the whole job in one go or opt for a tailored finance package with 12, 24 and 36 month options at 0% APR or 36, 60 and 120 month options at 11.9% APR. You even have the choice to pay a deposit amount of your choice and pay the outstanding amount off in monthly instalments.

I was already impressed with how quick and easy the process of planning and paying for the job had been but when it came to choosing a date for the work to be carried out, I was truly staggered when I was offered a date as early as 48 hours later, as well as pretty much any day that suited me after that too. I selected a date for the following week and was dumbstruck to discover all of the work, including the installation of my new radiators would take just two days to complete.

It’s worth noting too that if your old boiler has actually stopped working you will be treated as priority and, in most cases, be able to choose next day installation. A lifesaver for families left without heating and hot water. Plus, the website offers a live chat option if you have any questions or you can request a call back if you would prefer to talk to a BOXT expert over the phone.

The BOXT website made arranging a new boiler with installation an absolute doddle | BOXT

After sorting the payment, I was invited to download the BOXT app. There I quickly uploaded a few photos as requested - pictures of things like the old boiler and where the new boiler would go so the heating engineer could make sure the job could go ahead - and my installation day was locked in.

The app also meant I could view my order and associated documents all in one place and there’s also sections for getting help and reporting issues.

For the first time since moving in I had total peace of mind that, thanks to BOXT accredited engineers, I would have this important work carried out to a high spec, sooner rather than later, and in a really quick timespan. I went from overwhelmed to completely chill after spending just a few minutes on the BOXT website and for a busy mum of two young children, that feeling cannot be underestimated.

Finally, the big day arrived and at around 7am there was the expected knock at the door and a friendly delivery driver dropped off everything I had ordered. The fact this all arrives the morning of the installation means you’re not spending days dodging boxes and is just another bonus I wouldn’t have even considered. These guys really are expert in making even the tiniest details as easy on the customer as possible.

Shortly afterwards, our lovely heating engineers, Craig and Louis arrived. A quick walk round of the house and a couple of questions about our preferences for pipe placement and work was underway.

For the back boiler uninitiated, the work entailed the decommissioning and removal of a boiler built into a fireplace, removal of a large water cylinder taking up a massive kitchen cupboard, removal of water tanks from the attic and installation of a new boiler and four radiators - all in separate rooms. I had mentally prepared myself for a couple of days of chaos - but it never came.

I have never known such a tidy pair of tradespeople. We were able to carry on with our days (including me and my husband working from home) largely undisturbed - okay drilling a large hole through a solid stone wall to fit a flue causes a certain amount of racket - but otherwise the work was completely contained to the area they were working in at any given time and tidied up as they went.

Day one done and the speed of the work had been breathtaking - I already had a partially installed boiler in the utility room, the hideously ugly gas fire in the living room had gone and I even had one shiny new radiator to admire. The day I had dreaded for so long had actually been, well, enjoyable.

The following day, Craig returned to finish the job, checking everything was working properly and there were no issues before talking me through the workings of my new boiler before departing. I wish I could say more, but there really isn't anything to say; it was that easy.

With work complete, I can access all of my installation documents via the BOXT app too, including the gas safety certificate, warranty, workmanship guarantee and my boiler user manual. The standard of the work carried out by Craig and Louis is completely faultless which, coupled with the high spec boiler, has given me complete peace of mind to just sit back and enjoy the benefits, and fuel bill savings, for many years to come.

From this ugly gas fire/back boiler to this shiny new Worcester Bosch combi boiler fitted by BOXT approved heating engineers | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

BOXT boiler prices

My more major installation, including removing the old back boiler, relocating the new Worcester Bosch Greenstar 4000 boiler into the utility room, MagnaCleanse flush, upgraded thermostat, four new radiators and all the parts and labour involved in completing the job came to a total of £6,777.

However, most boiler replacements are far less complicated than that and so come in a lot cheaper. These are BOXT’s most common boiler scenarios including starting prices and timings:

Comb/combi: £1945 - 1 day

Standard boiler to standard boiler: £2595 - 1 day

System boiler to system boiler: £2700 - 1 day

Standard boiler to combi: £2945 - 2 day

System boiler to combi: £2945 - 2 day

Back boiler Unit to combi: £2945 - 2 day

Is BOXT worth it?

The entire process, from going on the website and booking, to firing up my new boiler was done and dusted in less than a week. I’m still reeling from the ease of it all. BOXT understands there are many people just like me who don’t understand the first thing about boilers and have simplified the process so you don’t need to.

There was no need for chasing around for lots of quotes, no fear of cowboys taking our money and bodging the job, no technical questions, no waiting around, no chaos, no surprises and no hidden costs. All my worries were gone thanks to their easy to navigate website and app and the high quality work carried out by their approved engineers.

In the future I plan to consider my renewable energy options too and with BOXT also fitting solar panels and batteries, heat pumps, air conditioning and EV chargers - I know exactly where I’ll be heading to arrange my next home energy upgrade.