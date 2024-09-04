Rupert and Honey are champions at leaving dog hair everywhere

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been testing the latest launches from homeware firm Beldray

I've got two fluffy dogs in my life, and I wouldn't swap them for the world. But pretty much any dog lover will tell you that cleaning up hairs in your house is quite a chore.

One of my dogs, Rupert, a Cockapoo, doesn't shed much hair. But Honey, a Labradoodle, really does. And it's not a seasonal moult, either, it's a year-round fluff fest.

The edges of my hard floors accumulate big mounds of fur all the time, the seats and carpets in my car are a lost cause, and I miss the days when I could wear any dark-coloured clothing.

So when the nice people at Beldray offered to show off some of their best new products aimed at people like me with pet hair problems, I jumped at the chance.

And the three items they sent have been pretty impressive in equal measure, but one of them has made such a difference, I wish I'd owned it for years.

Here are the latest launches from Beldray.

1. Beldray Antibac Plus Gel Roller

Beldray's lint roller has an anti-bacterial gel coating | Beldray

If you own any fluffy pet, you'll probably have a cupboard somewhere with a few lint rollers in them. I've always bought the cheap, disposable kind, and they cost about a quid, but Beldray's version costs £7.99.

"This had better be good", I thought to myself as I peeled off a protective film and got to work on my Chinos.

The roller has a gel coating, which is quite sticky, and it's very effective at getting hair off. So far so good.

The gel coating is impressive, and feels like it'll last | Beldray

Then there’s a "squeegee" edge, which is great for getting into fibres. Fleecy coats and carpets for example can be worked on with this hard rubber grid, before you top it off and pick up the dislodged fur with the roller.

When you're done, you just give it all a rinse under the tap, replace the protective film (which isn't as hard as I thought it would be) and pop it back in the cupboard.

Beldray says the gel will last a while, and I hope it will, but I've used it plenty of times and it's still doing a good job of picking up fur.

Apparently the gel on the roller and the scraping edge are also anti-bacterial. Not something I've considered needing before, but it's nice to have. I'm impressed.

2. Beldray Antibac Pet Plus Upholstery Brush

The upholstery brush worked well on dog beds and cushions | Beldray

The second item out of the Beldray box was an upholstery brush. It's made of similar hard rubber to the grate on the lint roller, but this time it has hard bristles and a rubber "blade" to get into fibres.

This was a great bit of kit for getting deep into fibres of carpet, and I was very impressed at the way it brought hidden fur out of my dog beds.

The brush has hard rubber blades | Beldray

Again, it's anti-bacterial, which is nice, and the brush can also be used on clothing. Although the lint roller is better with smooth fabrics such as smart trousers and jackets.

Another thing I like about this is its simplicity. It's so easy to rinse off, chuck in a cupboard and leave there until you need it again. A nice bit of kit.

Would I dash out and buy one? Probably not, but I did find it really useful.

3. Beldray Antibac Pet Plus Furrresh Cleaning Blade

The carpet blade has made a huge difference to my stairs and landing | Beldray

The third item in my bundle was by far my favourite. And it was also the smallest and simplest. It's a cleaning blade, which I instantly knew was designed for pulling hair out of carpet pile.

I know this because I've been using some cheap metal carpet scrapers bought off Amazon for years, and they do a fantastic job, particularly on high-traffic areas like my stairs and landing.

This one's made of a silicone-like material, with only a slightly serrated edge, so I was initially sceptical - but, wow. It did an amazing job.

The difference it has made to my carpets has been remarkable. I can't believe the size of the piles of fluff it pulls up, and it leaves the pile looking refreshed and pretty much as good as new.

It's surprising how much fur weaves its way in to the depths of your carpet's fibres, but a tool like this will show you.

I've been using the cheaper blades every few weeks for as long as I've had dogs, and they're fine for a bit, but then they get a bit blunt and they're binned. This one feels built to last.

My only criticism is it's not as comfortable to hold for long scraping stints as the wooden handles on my other blades, but thankfully the job is now a lot quicker.

I'd definitely recommend one of these to anyone with a fluffy dog.