Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

John Lewis have just launched a super summer sale with offers on thousands of Home, Tech, Fashion and Beauty products. Shoppers can get their hands on tons of products with huge savings on selected items. Especially in women’s fashion where brands such as Whistles, HUSH, Phase Eight and Sweaty Betty are available at up to 50 percent off.

Some products from the John Lewis sale are simply reduced to clear, whilst other offers expire in July. But don’t fret if you don’t have time to rifle through the racks in person to snag a deal, you can shop the sale online as well as in store, and I’ve rounded up five of my top women’s fashion and home pieces from the sale to help narrow down your choices.

HUSH Sarina Denim Waistcoat, Mid Authentic Wash £55, originally priced at £79. Waistcoats are in this summer and this denim one from HUSH is a particularly nice one, especially if you want to partake in the trend without looking too formal. You could pair it with a simple white t-shirt, or layered with a simple summer dress for any upcoming festivals or beer garden plans you have this summer.

Ted Baker Stunna Crossbody Camera Bag £71, this brown leather crossbody bag with an adjustable strap is classic looking and the perfect size for storing all of the essentials. Originally priced at £119, shoppers of the John Lewis sale will save a whopping £48 on this bag.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody’s Child Maddy Stripe Midi Dress Neutral £48, you can save just over £20 on this gorgeous summer midi dress in the sale. This elegant looking dress would be a great addition to anybody’s wardrobe this summer, not least for its subtle pinstripe pattern and flattering boxy square neck.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers £63, now that Rishi Sunak has killed the Samba trend, I’ve been on the lookout for a new everyday trainer I can wear. This Gola pair is a beautiful blue colour which compliments the gum sole extremely well. If you buy them in the sale, you’ll be saving a huge £27.

Part Two Rajana Stripe Zip Neck Jumper Whitecap Gray £49, made of pure organic cotton, this jumper looks as if it would be incredibly soft and luxurious at an affordable price. Many John Lewis home products are also included in the sale, I’m currently in the process of moving myself, and quite fancy treating myself to some of these products.

John Lewis Chelsea Stripe Duvet Cover Set £27.50-£42.50, this light pink and white duvet set is sure to elevate any bedroom, and there is no better feeling than when you buy yourself a fresh set of bedding. It’s definitely one of the easiest ways to give a bedroom a refresh on a budget, and this set is 100% cotton so it will be nice and breathable for the summer months.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole Navy 28cm £207, normally priced at £345, nobody can deny this is a great price for a piece of Le Creuset kitchenware. This navy colour is particularly stunning, and if you’ve been debating about investing in some Le Creuset kitchenware, now is definitely the time to strike if you want to buy some at a more reasonable price because John Lewis currently have up to 40% off of selected products.

John Lewis Scandi Round Oak Wood Wall Mirror Natural £104-£156, if you’ve been thinking about updating your hallway, or need a mirror for your bathroom, this light oak round mirror would be the ideal addition to any home. No doubt it would complement any wall colour and brighten up any space in the home. It also comes in three different sizes, so you are bound to find one that will work for your space.

John Lewis ANYDAY Floral Crop Cushion £20, this vibrantly patterned cushion is sure to spruce up any sofa it is placed on for the summer months. What I like about it is that although it definitely adds some colour to a room, the colours are not too in your face, so it would just add a subtle injection of colour, rather than a blinding one.

John Lewis ANYDAY Stripe Towels £7-£14, what I love about the ANYDAY range is that it is already great value for money, pair that with the current summer sale and you can find even more affordable products such as these classic looking towels that come in lovely shades of Cobalt, Jadeite and Burnt Orange.

The John Lewis sale is now on but be quick as it will be ending in July. So you really haven't got long to grab some amazing bargains.