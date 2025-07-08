Get Kim Kardashian hair with 41% off the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray her stylist recommends | AFP via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is here, and one of the most buzzed-about beauty steals of the event is the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £16 (41% off the normal price £28). This award-winning, multi-tasking styling product has built a cult following for one reason: it delivers sleek, glassy, frizz-proof hair that lasts for days no matter the weather.

What sets Dream Coat apart is that it's not just another anti-frizz spray. It’s the first all-season, weatherproofing powerhouse that encapsulates hair in an imperceptible anti-humidity, anti-static jacket. This unique formulation completely transforms the look and feel of hair’s texture.

Think of it as an “invisible cloak” with magical, moisture-resistant powers that last for up to three days straight. No stiffness, no buildup, just silky, smooth, mirror-like shine.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton - whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara - swears by it. The celebrity hair stylist previously said he used over 100 bottles a year. You might want to buy it now before he stocks up in the Prime Day deal.

The spray is heat-activated, which means results are locked in when you blow-dry with tension after application. Once activated, the sleek finish doesn’t wash out immediately; it stays put through up to three or four shampoos. And despite its high performance, the formula is incredibly lightweight.

There’s no sticky residue, no greasy coating, just a smooth, sealed finish that repels frizz, humidity, and static. It’s rare to see such a universally loved, stylist-approved product go on sale, which makes now the perfect time to stock up.

How to use:

Spray it generously and evenly onto damp hair, section by section.

Do not apply other styling products before blow-drying, as they can interfere with the Dream Coat technology.

Blow-dry smooth using tension to activate the formula.

Once done, your hair will feel softer, look glossier, and stay sleek for days even in hot, humid, or rainy weather.

If you’ve ever struggled with frizz or flat, dull strands that won't hold a sleek finish, Dream Coat could easily become your new go-to. It's a stylist secret that’s now accessible for less during Prime Day so whether you’re prepping for summer humidity or winter dryness, this spray will carry your style through every season flawlessly.

