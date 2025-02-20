Joint pain can be agonising for many people | Adobe

Joint care Oxford Origins high-strength turmeric supplements on Amazon win praise from shoppers with joint, arthritis, and knee pain

Health capsules to tackle knee, joint and arthritis pain that cost £12 are winning over patients with many saying what a difference they have made. One female patient delighted with Oxford Origins’ natural remedy even said her consultant had recommended she buy them.

Advanced Turmeric Curcumin Capsules by Oxford Origins are taken once a day to help with joint care. They are high-strength capsules made in the UK with 3,000mg of turmeric along with ginger and black pepper.

Amazon is currently selling a four-month supply of 120 of the tablets for £12.91 in a special offer. Although the normal price is £17.99 - less than the cost of two prescriptions.

Shopper Jill Brewin said a medic led her to the supplement and was full of praise for the Advanced Turmeric Capsules. She gave the tablets a five-star rating on Amazon adding that they are easy to swallow and don’t have an aftertaste.

Oxford Origins

“They were recommended by my consultant for my painful joints and they just work,” said Jill.

Oxford Organics explained that its tablets help people “move easily again” as its Advanced Turmeric Capsules are “formulated with a market-leading extract that ensures 50 times the strength of regular Turmeric root powder per unit mass”.

“Turmeric and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory effects while black pepper increases absorption by up to 2,000%,” said Oxford Origins’ spokesperson. “Using extracts instead of powders means higher strength with less to swallow.

“Studies show that curcumin makes up just 3% of turmeric powder by weight. This formula uses an optimised extract that contains 95% Curcumin. It means the sought-after effects of active curcuminoids are experienced in higher quantities.”

Another sufferer giving Advanced Turmeric Capsules a glowing review said: “Love these, I have been taking turmeric for years from another company and they so helped but were like horse pills.

“I found these with good reviews and they are tiny and definitely do what is said on the tin. I am on my second order now and will be putting on repeat.”

Shopper David commented on the Oxford Origins pack: “It has definitely improved the joints.” Another agreed, saying: “Had been getting pain in my knees when using stairs, walking, and during some yoga poses. I'm not a fan of pharmacy medications if I can avoid them, so decided to see if turmeric would help and I'm happy to report I've no longer got pain. Definitely worth a try at least and for me it worked.”

Other Turmeric supplements available with varying concentrates are available from Nu U pack for £20.97 to Weightworld’s option for £17.99.

The Oxford Origins Turmeric Curcumin capsules are now listed as an Amazon’s Choice product with over a thousand bought in the past month.