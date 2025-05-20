STAR PROPERTY: Beautifully presented five-bed home with games room/cinema room and outdoor entertainment area with bar

The five-bedroom property, situated in London Road, Sleaford, has been thoughtfully extended and renovated to a high standard by its current owner.

Improvements during this process have included re-flooring the entire home and adding numerous high-end features.

To the ground floor, the property comprises: an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen and living area with an adjoining dining room, a lounge, a study, the games room/cinema room, a utility room, and a shower room.

The first-floor is home to five bedrooms, one of which is accessed from the games room/cinema room. The main bedroom includes a dressing room and en-suite facilities. A family bathroom completes the floor.

Outside, features include: a spacious block-paved driveway; a large patio area extending to the outdoor entertaining space with bar, cooking area, electric points, lighting, and TV aerial; and, to part of the roof, solar panels.

The property is on the market for offers of more than £750,000. Enquiries to Pygott & Crone, Sleaford, on 01529 414333.

