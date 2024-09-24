STAR PROPERTY: Distinctive Grade II* listed, eight-bed home as old as Great Britain

The Old Vicarage is situated in Wrangle, between Boston and Skegness.

The home – which features a distinctive seven-bay frontage – dates back to 1707, the same year Great Britain was formed.

As a grade II* listed building, it is classed by Heritage England as ‘particularly important’ and of ‘more than special interest’.

Inside, it boasts such period features as: several fireplaces, full height panelling to walls, working shutters, original beams, deep cornice, and moulded panels.

Modern additions, however, include a complete heating system (installed in 2010), and a bespoke handmade kitchen and utility room built by Murdoch Troon.

The property is based on a plot of about 1.26 acres.

Outside, features include: a detached brick coach house (which, until it lapsed, had planning permission to be converted to an annexe), a former stable, a greenhouse, a walled kitchen garden, and an orchard.

The Old Vicarage is on the market for £895,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency on 01205 336122

