STAR PROPERTY: Five-bed Georgian farmhouse in The Wolds with office/studio and garage wing

Vale Farm is situated in Thoresway, north-east of Market Rasen, in The Wolds.

It is based on a plot of about 5.6 acres and is complemented by an extensive range of outbuildings (plus a Grade II listed church as a neighbour).

To the ground floor, it comprises: a porch, an entrance hall (with French doors opening onto the patio and rear garden), a dining room, a drawing room, a family room, a snug/study, a farmhouse-style dining kitchen (also with access to the rear of the home), a cloaks lobby, the utility room, and a cloakroom/WC. There is also access to the cellar.

The first-floor is home to the five bedrooms (one of which currently serves as a dressing room), a family bathroom, a Jack and Jill shower room, a lobby, a laundry room, and a washroom/WC.

Outside, features include: an in/out driveway, an office/studio, a garage wing (which houses a snooker/games room), a sun terrace, and an outdoor dining area.

In addition to the home, an adjoining detached, four-bedroom barn conversion is also available to buy.

Vale Farm is on the market for offers in the region of £1.1m. Enquiries to Masons, of Louth, on 01507 350500.

