STAR PROPERTY: 'Incredible' Grade II listed town house - 'what’s surprising is how few people know it even exists'

Glandore House is situated in Sleaford, close to the town centre.

The six-bedroom home is tucked away in an exclusive development behind private gates.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: a grand entrance hall with feature fireplace, a spacious lounge, a dining room with views over the formal garden and woodland, a breakfast kitchen, and a utility, with shower room off.

Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located, along with a family bathroom. The principal bedroom is served by en suite facilities and a dressing room.

The home also has a basement, accessible from inside and outside the building.

Ralph Wyrley-Birch, senior partner of Mount & Minster, agents for the sale, said: “This is an incredible home and probably one of the best private residences in Sleaford. Despite how impressive it looks and where it stands so close to the local amenities, what’s surprising is how few people know it even exists! It’s private and set behind electric gates, shielded by blossom trees and evergreens.

“The vendors are relocating abroad and will really miss Glandore House. The sheer scale of the living accommodation has hosted family and friends very comfortably for many happy years. They’re hoping that whoever the fortunate and privileged new owners will be, that they love it as much as they have.”

Glandore House is listed with a guide price of £650,000 to £700,000. Enquiries to Mount & Minster on 01522 716204.

Pictures: Chris Gothorp

