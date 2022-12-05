STAR PROPERTY: Magnificent seven-bedroom, Grade II listed home with more than 200 years' history to its name for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is a magnificent seven bedroom country house with more than 200 years’ history to its name.

Partney Hall, in Partney, near Spilsby, is Grade II listed with Historic England, meaning it is considered to be ‘of special interest’.

The building is of late 18th century construction, with 19th and 20th century additions and alterations.

It sits on a plot of about 1.4 acres on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The ground-floor comprises: entrance hall (with granite tiled flooring), drawing room, music room, snug, sitting room, dining hall, kitchen, cloakroom, boot room, laundry, conservatory, and side lobby. There is also access to a basement.

Upstairs, there is the master bedroom with dressing room, the other six more bedrooms (one of which has en suite facilities) and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is detached double garage, a self-contained studio with toilet, and gardens that include formal lawns plus patio seating areas.

Partney Hall is on the market for offers in the region of £950,000. Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Horncastle, on 01507 522222.

Undefined: related

1. Partney Hall, Partney The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

2. Partney Hall, Partney The drawing room. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

3. Partney Hall, Partney Another angle on the drawing room. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales

4. Partney Hall, Partney The music room. Photo: Contributor Photo Sales