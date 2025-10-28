Why this wearable gadget might be the best gift you can give someone you love this Christmas | Canva/Lingo

The best gifts aren’t always the flashiest or most expensive.

We all have someone we care about who’s always tired, stressed, or struggling to keep their energy up someone who shrugs it off as just getting older. But what if you could give them a window into what’s really going on inside their body? That’s what Lingo by Abbott does. It’s not just a gadget it’s a gentle nudge towards better understanding, balance, and wellbeing.

Lingo is a small wearable that continuously tracks how your body responds to food, exercise, and stress in real time. Instead of guessing what’s making you feel sluggish or wired, Lingo translates your body’s signals into clear, actionable insights right on your phone.

It helps you see when your glucose levels spike and dip, revealing how everyday habits affect your energy, focus, and mood. Christmas is full of indulgence and good intentions but by January, many of us feel drained and lost about where to start. Lingo offers something different.

Whether it’s your partner who’s been burning out at work, your parent who’s always “fine,” or a friend trying to make healthier choices, Lingo gives them clarity before there’s a problem. It’s not about tracking perfection it’s about understanding your body so you can take control of how you feel.

Priced at £59, the Lingo experience is accessible yet profound. It turns complex science into a daily moment of mindfulness. Each reading becomes a chance to connect with yourself, to understand why that afternoon slump hits, or why stress feels so draining.

In a world full of quick fixes, Lingo is refreshingly human it helps you listen to your body instead of fighting against it. This isn’t just another wearable. It’s a conversation starter. Because the truth is, the people we love deserve to feel their best not someday, but now.

Learn more at hellolingo.com/uk/lingo-experience

