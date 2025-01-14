Ninja has dropped the price of its amazing Perfect Temperature Kettle

The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle can set temperatures to the nearest degree | Ninja

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With its rapid boil technology and smart settings that let you control the water temperature this might be the cleverest kettle out there - and it's a bargain at the moment

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know what you're thinking. Just how clever does a kettle need to be? While most of us just flick the switch and wait for the kettle to click off before we pour, we rarely think about the optimum temperature for our drinks.

For example, if you're a lover of green tea, are you aware it should be brewed about 20C cooler than black tea?

Jasmine tea really shouldn't be boiled, and neither should white tea. Oolong tea, whatever that is, is apparently also better at a lower temperature.

And don't get me started on how particular coffee geeks are about temperature. Boiling water straight from the kettle is fine, but there are people out there who believe it shouldn't be a degree over 90C. Although apparently, 93C is the perfect formula for a cafetière or an espresso.

Tea tastes better at the correct temperatures | Ninja

This kind of next-level geekery is the whole reason the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle exists. It has a panel on its base that lets you choose the exact temperature in degrees Celsius that you want your water at.

And, for instance, if you drink a lot of green tea, you're not only missing out on the perfect cuppa without this tech, but you're wasting some energy firing up that pointless extra 20C.

But that's not the only trick up the Perfect Temperature Kettle's sleeve. It also has a rapid boil system that can bring a cup of water to its fizzing crescendo in under 50 seconds.

The controls are very easy to use | Amazon

And it can hold on to the temperature you've set it to for up to 30 minutes. Perfect for those who like to chug back a few fruit teas in one sitting, for example.

The controls are really simple, there's no messing about with Wi-Fi or apps, just press some buttons and set up the process on an LED display.

The best bit? The price. Normally this clever kettle costs £99.99, but at the moment you can get it on a limited-time deal for just £59.99.

There are two ways to buy it. Either from Ninja directly, or from Amazon. Ninja will offer free delivery from its website, and obviously, Amazon doesn't charge for delivery if you’re a Prime member.

The new deal price is part of a "January sale" and we don't know how long it will last, so grab one while you can.