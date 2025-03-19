PrettyLittleThing: My honest review of the fashion retailer’s rebrand and new collection | PrettyLittleThing

Fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing completely overhauled their brand with a sophisticated new look.

Earlier this month PLT announced the new legacy as the fashion brand stepped away from fast fashion and into a new era in elevated style. At first look at the rebrand it’s clear to see PrettyLittleThing has fully embraced the quiet luxury aesthetic.

The days of cheap cut-out dresses and garish neon colours are over. In their place, PrettyLittleThing now offers sophisticated tailored outfits in muted shades of beige, burgundy, and grey. The brand’s signature pink theme has vanished entirely, and even the unicorn logo has undergone a transformation—now resembling a sleek stallion rather than its former cartoonish design.

Following the rebrand, critics have claimed the PLT has made its clothing less see-through but more expensive. I decided to put the new collection to the test and find out if the new range is really worth it. Here’s my honest opinion on the new PrettyLittleThing rebrand:

Black Textured Extreme Bardot Maxi Dress £28 | PrettyLittleThing

This black maxi dress is beautiful and perfect for any occasion. It’s an easy throw-on dress and the extreme off the shoulder neckline gives it an elevated look. It feels luxe and looks more expensive than it is.

Black Sinky Ruched Panel Detail Maxi Dress £28 | PrettyLittleThing

The slinky material is really flattering and ideal for a night out paired with heels. The panel detail adds a touch of elegance to the black dress. It has a zip on the side and the material clings to your figure.

Mushroom Double Layer Slinky Asymmetrical Ruched Midaxi Dress £30 | PrettyLittleThing

This is a stunning dress it’s no wonder it has completely sold out (It is still available in the Plus Size Cream Dress £30) The colour is stunning and the ruched detail with the asymmetrical hemline finishes it off perfectly.

Deep Chocolate Tailored Fitted Blazer £45 | PrettyLittleThing

Chocolate appears to be another favourite shade in the rebrand, The collarless blazer looks classy and sophisticated and the fitted style cinches you in at the waist.

Is the new PrettyLittleThing collection worth buying?

Overall I think the PrettyLittleThing collection of ‘quiet luxury inspired’ outfits looks stunning. However, for the fast-fashion brand, the quiet luxury aesthetic isn't just a fashion trend, it's about buying better quality items that will last a lifetime and be more sustainable.

Although the new range does offer thicker material the brand is still predominantly using polyester and the material is generally considered bad for the planet.

As much as PrettyLittleThing tries to distance itself from the fast-fashion image it seems it’s just changed the clothing range, increased the prices and is not really taking the quiet luxury ethos seriously.

4/5 Star rating

If you are already a fan of PrettyLittleThing and want the latest fashion trend at affordable prices then yes the new collection is perfect for you. The new collection looks good but I don't think the rebrand will attract anyone who really believes in ‘quiet luxury’ and knows exactly what it’s all about.

