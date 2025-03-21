Raffle House's bonus prize is a £65,000 Maserati - or the cash alternative | Raffle House

Enter to win a £2.8m Warwickshire dream home – and for 10 more days, a £65k Maserati Grecale too.

There is still plenty of time to enter the draw to win a dream home in Warwickshire worth £2.8 million - but the clock really is ticking on the amazing bonus prize.

Raffle House is offering the first people buying tickets for the Warwickshire Dream Home draw the chance to also win a £65,000 Maserati Grecale as well.

So one lucky winner could not only scoop one of the biggest prizes in the country, and turn up at their new house with keys to the front door, but they'd also find a Maserati on the driveway.

The Maserati Grecale is one of the most luxurious crossover SUVs on the market, and it's true to the brand's sporting heritage, because it offers turbocharged engines, and sub-five second 0-60mph times.

The Maserati Grecale strikes a perfect blend between luxury and performance | Maserati

The last chance to win the car and the house together will be in 10 days time, and anyone entering after that will have to cope with the crushing reality that they'll only be winning a multi-million-pound house.

If the lucky winner didn't want the car, they can opt to take the £65,000 cash alternative instead - not that they'd really need it, because Raffle House is paying for any Stamp Duty or fees for the house, and it's going to be fully furnished.

The draw closes for the Warwickshire Dream Home on April 30, and it's the biggest prize Raffle House has ever offered. It's situated just a five-minute walk from Kissing Tree House, while the birthplace of Shakespeare is only a 10-minute drive away.

Built in 2017, the luxurious property consists of almost 4,500 square feet of living space, as well as an attached garage covered in a living roof.

The Warwickshire House is super modern, with amazing spaces for entertaining

Designed by an award-winning architect, the property stylishly blends ultra-modern design with raw materials – there’s a birch ply staircase, concrete tiles and an exposed brick fireplace.

The home also features all of the mod cons one would expect of a new house, with an EV charger, biometric entry system and wired audio system.

The heart of the ground floor is a sociable contemporary kitchen that features an open gas burner and leads into a dining room on one side. On the other, it opens into an enormous family room, with full-height glazed doors that give access to an outdoor patio.

While the four living areas downstairs have been designed with open-plan living in mind, there’s also a handy separate snug, a gym, a bar and even a butler’s pantry.

The lucky winner even gets to keep all the furniture

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master bedroom even has his and hers dressing rooms, in addition to an en suite.

The property is surrounded by leafy gardens and sits on a sizeable plot of more than a third of an acre.

There’s plenty of outdoor entertaining space for all seasons, with the main patio featuring both a BBQ and a hot tub.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity, with players invited to choose one of 13 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133