The Russell Hobbs cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for quick and deep cleaning your home | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Pet hair doesn’t stand a chance with the Russell Hobbs cordless vacuum cleaner.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently got my hands on the Russell Hobbs Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner , and honestly, it’s been a game-changer for my home. I have a dog that sheds constantly, and keeping on top of all that hair has always felt like a losing battle - until now.

This vacuum tackles everything from pet hair embedded in the carpet to crumbs and dust on hard floors with ease. I love that it switches from an upright stick to a handheld vacuum in seconds, making it so convenient for cleaning the car, stairs, or even my sofa.

The brushless motor is surprisingly powerful for a cordless model, and the three-speed settings mean I can gently dust delicate surfaces or go full force on stubborn dirt.

The motorised floorhead has bright LED lights, which is a small feature that makes a huge difference. I can finally see the dust lurking in dark corners. It’s also lightweight, so I don’t feel like I’m carrying around a bulky appliance while doing a quick clean.

Russell Hobbs cordless vacuum cleaner

Russell Hobbs cordless vacuum cleaner | Amazon

Another standout for me is the battery life. After a quick three-hour charge, I can clean for up to 50 minutes without constantly stopping. The 0.65L dustbin also means fewer interruptions to empty it mid-clean, which is such a relief.

Plus, the washable filter is super simple to remove, rinse, and reuse, so maintaining peak performance is stress-free. I also appreciate the handy wall mount and the extra tools, it’s ready for every mess imaginable.

I’ve found it perfect for pet owners like me, busy households, or anyone who wants a versatile, lightweight vacuum that performs across different surfaces. That said, it might not be ideal for someone who needs a heavy-duty vacuum for very large homes or extensive deep-cleaning sessions every day.

While it’s powerful, this cordless vacuum shines most in homes where convenience, versatility, and pet-hair battles are the priority. It’s made my cleaning routine easier, faster, and dare I say, even a little enjoyable.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

47 Skin The accidental skincare breakthrough that’s transforming skin across the UK £ 0.00 Born in the heart of Yorkshire, 47 Skin’s story began by accident — when a team of scientists trying to purify water instead discovered a formula that could transform skin. Passed from a grandmother to her grandson, founder Nic Taylor, the breakthrough cleared his skin in just four days and led to the creation of 47 Skin’s signature ingredient, Silver Chitoderm®. The brand has now helped over half a million people feel confident in their own skin. Try the winning formula for yourself by clicking here