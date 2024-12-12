Save nearly 70% off electric toothbrushes as part of new set of deals

There are some massive savings on electric toothbrushes right now | Shutterstock

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’re actually back to Black Friday pricing on some electric toothbrushes this week - but we don’t know how long the deals will last

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric toothbrushes have been around for a long time, and they're in most of our homes nowadays.

Studies have shown they can remove more plaque, reduce gingivitis, help prevent tooth decay, and leave your mouth feeling cleaner.

Because of the way their carefully designed heads can oscillate so quickly, they become more effective than manual toothbrushes. And that's why they're so popular.

But they are pretty expensive. And that's why, when a deal comes along to buy one for half price, it's worth capitalising on.

The deals we've spotted on Amazon, though, are better than half-price at the moment. Some of the toothbrushes being sold right now have over 60% knocked off.

It means incredibly pricey toothbrushes with app control and other cutting-edge technology are no longer completely inaccessible. In fact, they're quite a bargain.

Electric toothbrushes are said to be far more effective at removing plaque than manual toothbrushes | Oral-B

For example, the Oral-B Pro 3's RRP is £100. But Amazon has knocked 65% off it as part of a limited-time deal, so you can pick one up for £35. Pay a little bit more and you can get it in other colours, too.

Or there's the Oral-B iO3 which has a smart pressure sensor. That usually costs £160, but it's now £59.99.

Stepping up a gear, the £280 Oral-B iO5, which uses AI for some reason, is down to just £89.99 - that's a saving of 68%.

If you really want the Rolls Royce of electric toothbrushes, you could opt for the app-controlled Oral-B iO8, which usually costs an incredible £450. It's down to £149.99 in the sale.

Or perhaps you'd prefer a Philips. We found the Sonicare 7900 Series, which comes with three heads, and has an array of advanced features, for £89.99. It's usually £249.99.

The discounts are all "limited-time deals" and we don't know how long they will last for. The prices are unlikely to go back up to the recommended retail price, but Amazon clearly has plans to increase them soon.