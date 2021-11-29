No shortage of Cyber Monday deals at Sky, with big savings advertised

If you’re in the market for a new TV package, broadband deal or the latest iPhone then Sky might have what you’re looking for in their Cyber Monday 2021 sales.

Here’s a look at what deals are on offer and how to take full advantage of the annual discounts day, as consumers prepare to splurge more than £9 billion overall this Cyber Monday .

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

With its origins firmly in the US, it’s perhaps no surprise that Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving each year.

Similar to the Boxing Day sales we know well here in the UK, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year on both sides of the Atlantic.

In 2021, Black Friday falls on 26 November though many businesses have gone early in their sales, with many promoting deals throughout the month, including Sky.

Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, 29 November, and represents the culmination of the Black Friday sales period.

Cyber Monday top tips

If you’ve got your eyes on a particular product or offer then it can’t hurt to do a bit of research before committing. Here are a handful of top Black Friday tips:

Set a budget: With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it.

Compare prices: If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices.Consider how you’re paying:

Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to.

Know your rights: The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time.

Look at the bigger picture: Do you really need that item, or do you just want it? Will you use it regularly enough to warrant the asking price? Could you easily get by without it or make do with what you have already? Ask yourself the tough questions and be honest.

Sky Cyber Monday 2021 deals

