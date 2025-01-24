Sky Mobile announces pre-order pricing for the hotly-anticipated Samsung S25

The S25 series will start shipping next month - but the best deals are available right now | Samsung

The monthly deals are cheaper than you might expect - and there are some amazing perks for early adopters

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wait is over. Just hours after the glitzy official unveiling of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the pre-order deals have started being announced - and award-winning network Sky Mobile has been one of the first providers to throw its hat in the ring.

The new S25 series encompasses the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, and they're all available to pre-order ahead of an official launch on Friday, February 7.

The pre-order prices that have been revealed today start from just £30 a month, for the standard S25. The slightly larger S25+ can be ordered for £38, and the huge Samsung S25 Ultra from £48 a month.

Camera tech is incredible on the new S25 series | Samsung

These deals will give you unlimited calls and texts, Sky Mobile has said.

Customers can choose to add on 25GB data to the package for £10 or 50GB for £12.

Anyone taking advantage of the pre-order offers will be treated to double storage at no extra cost, along with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro worth £219.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is available in a range of colours. The S25 and S25+ are both offered in Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow, while the S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

The top-spec S25 Ultra packs in a new processor, a larger display and AI-powered software, while the S25 and Galaxy S25+ feature Galaxy AI, a new processor, and ultra-crisp displays.

To find out more about the pre-order deals, or the freebies thrown in, click here.