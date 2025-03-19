Someone will win this £48,000 convertible V8 Mercedes for just 6p

The AMG 63S Convertible is a gorgeous car from any angle | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB's latest promotion is a gorgeous AMG drop-top - and there's a way to save even more money

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This gleaming black Mercedes could be yours for just six pence. That's the cost of an entry ticket into the prize draw for BOTB's latest bargain giveaway.

With a 503bhp V8 engine and a 9-speed Automatic gearbox, it can hit 60mph in four seconds - so it's a bit of a monster, especially with the roof down to make the most of that thunderous V8 soundtrack.

Having covered only 35,000 miles since it was built in 2021, this AMG C63S is worth £48,500 and it's the latest in a long line of special promotional prizes being offered by BOTB, which gives away daily dream cars to lucky winners.

The interior features a host of AMG premium touches | BOTB

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning the Mercedes Convertible is to visit the website by clicking here, pay your six pence, and hope for a phone call.

Obviously, most people will buy more than one ticket, and you might as well at that price.

There's even a discount on a bundle of 600 - the most you can buy - that saves 20%. It means 600 tickets for the Mercedes draw would cost just £36.

Or, of course, you could buy 100 tickets for £6, or 300 for £18. And there's always the option of a free postal entry.

This prize looks to be proving popular, with nearly half sold already, so be quick if you fancy winning the car.

And even if you don't want the car, there's a £34,000 cash alternative available. Which would certainly be enough for something more discreet.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top motoring titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133