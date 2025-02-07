This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The must-have Stanley Quencher water bottle just launched a new leakproof version - we put it to the test.

The Stanley Quencher has become a staple accessory for celebrities and social media influencers all around the world. It’s the only water bottle the stars want to be seen with and with millions of views on TikTok, the trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.

The version everyone went crazy for was the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler £45 which holds 1.2 litres of liquid. It can be used for hot or cold drinks and comes in a variety of different colours including rose quartz, lilac and tropical teal - and it’s the one I have in my cupboard.

The bottle has an easy-to-hold handle, fits perfectly in your car and has a straw to drink out of. However, there seemed to be one major flaw with the quencher - it leaked.

All I was seeing on TikTok was influencers looking good with their Stanley Quencher and throwing it in their designer handbags. But no-one wants to spend money on a water bottle that leaks all over your bag.

Thankfully the brand listened to us all complaining and designed the new Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler £50. The bottle features a built-in straw that you can flip up to use and snap it shut when you're done. There are five colours available such as the ash fade, frost fade and the beautiful rose quartz fade - which is the one I’m putting to the test.

The new Stanley Quencher bottle claims to be leak proof but does it actually work? I filled the bottle with cold water and tipped it upside down - not the most scientific test but a good way to test the theory. To my delight it worked, the Stanley Quencher was in fact leak proof. When I tried with a hot drink the same thing happened, no leaks - perfect problem solved - or so I thought.

I’ll admit the Stanley Quencher has proven to be completely leak-proof but only if the flip up straw has been closed properly. It needs to be pressed down firmly and snapped back into position to be fully watertight. For most people this goes without saying and isn’t an issue at all. But if you're an idiot like me, just remember to make sure the straw locks into place.

It’s just something to bear in mind but compared to the original Quencher this is by far the better choice. So when it comes to the OG Stanley Quencher vs the new leak-proof Quencher I would definitely go with the new Flip Straw version. Now the only thing you need to decide is which colour bottle to choose.

The new Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler £50 is available to buy from the Stanley website now.

