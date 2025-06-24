The best summer work dresses to help keep you cool from River Island, New Look and Monsoon | River Island/New Look/Monsoon

Stay cool this summer with the best work dresses from River Island, New Look, and Monsoon.

The right summer dress can offer a welcome balance of comfort and office-appropriate flair. From flattering fits to lightweight fabrics, here are four standout styles that promise to keep you cool, calm, and collected from your desk to dinner.

Whether you're navigating a packed commute or just trying to stay cool under pressure, these dresses offer a stylish solution for staying comfortable without sacrificing your professional edge. Consider this your shortcut to a summer wardrobe that works as hard as you do.

1. River Island Khaki Shirred Bubble Hem Midi Dress

River Island Khaki Shirred Bubble Hem Midi Dress | River Island

For effortless 9-to-5 chic, this khaki midi dress from River Island hits all the right notes. With a shirred bodice that hugs in all the right places and a playful bubble hem, it’s designed for comfort without compromising on style. Ideal for breezy commuting and packed office days alike.

2. New Look – Red Striped Woven Puff Sleeve Milkmaid Midi Dress

New Look – Red Striped Woven Puff Sleeve Milkmaid Midi Dress | New Look

Inject some sunshine into your work wardrobe with this bright and cheerful milkmaid-style dress. The bold red stripes, square neckline, and puff sleeves make it a standout piece that still feels office-ready. Bonus points for its flattering midi length that keeps things cool but professional.

3. Monsoon – Daisy Frill Embroidered Midi Dress in Black

Monsoon – Daisy Frill Embroidered Midi Dress in Black | Monsoon

Bring a touch of garden party elegance to your workplace with Monsoon’s embroidered midi dress. Its floral detailing, fitted bodice, and frilled straps offer a feminine silhouette that’s both summery and sophisticated. Think: sunshine state of mind meets office polish.

