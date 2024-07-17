Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apple’s iconic AirPods have become almost omnipresent in modern society. Every time you walk down the street you probably pass at least one person with a pair in - as well as plenty with similar wireless in-ear headphones.

Amazon has incredible deals on a number of varieties of AirPods in the Prime Day sales, meaning it’s the best time to grab a pair. You can get discounts on the older original AirPods, the most recent revamped 3rd generation edition and also the AirPods Pro 2.

I have owned a couple of pairs of AirPods Pro, even choosing to upgrade to the Pro 2 because of how much use I got out of my original pair. Since taking the plunge and ordering the first set, I’ve come to realise that they are one of my best ever purchases.

Before the Prime Day deal ends at 11.59pm, here's why you should think about picking up a pair of AirPods.

Freed from the wires

AirPods are in Amazon Prime Day deal. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

How many times have you fished out your wired headphones only to find that they are a complete tangle. Then you have to spend minutes at a time trying to underdo all the knots before you can actually use them.

Since getting my first pair of AirPods that has been a problem of the past for me. It’s so simple and easy to pop them in my ears and get down to the business of listening to tunes.

Incredible battery life

I’ve used my pairs of AirPods on numerous flights, long train journeys and travelling by car. Not once have I found that I have to stop listening to music or watching something on my tablet because they’ve run out of power.

Before taking the plunge and buying my first pair, my main concern was that I could end up being left high and dry when out and about. But four years later, I have never once been in that situation.

Noise cancelling is a game-changer

Both pairs of AirPods I’ve owned have been the Pro versions, which come with the noise cancelling feature. It doesn’t sound like the biggest deal ever, but it has been a complete game-changer.

No longer do I have to worry about having to turn up the volume to drown out noisy cars or traffic when out and about. I hadn’t realised how effective it was until I turned off the noise cancelling once and suddenly felt overwhelmed by sounds.

Sound quality is excellent

I’m not the biggest audiophile in the world, but I definitely don’t enjoy when a pair of earphones make the music sound tinny or canned. In fact it can be a complete deal-breaker for me.

Thankfully the sound quality on my AirPods - the Pro generation two in particular - is thoroughly excellent. Obviously more expensive headphones like the Sonos Aces offer even better sound, but at an extra high price tag.

AirPods are hard to lose

You would think between the small size of the earphones and the diminutive storage pod, the risk of losing AirPods would be high. But in my four years of owning them, I’ve only had one real scare.

They come with great features to help find them if one falls out of the case. And having to put them away in the case in the first place after using them probably helps to keep your mind on where exactly they are.

So easy to set up and use

Getting started once your AirPods arrive is so simple and easy. Just find the AirPods on the bluetooth tab in your settings, hit connect and voila.

The earphones are able to automatically connect when you pop them in after that first initial housekeeping. And I’ve never had any real problems with them failing to recognise my phone, except when I’ve forgot to charge the case and the batteries have died.

AirPods feel really cool to wear

Gone are the early days of the AirPods when they were a bit of a laughing stock, ridiculed for looking silly with the long stems on the headphones. But as in-ear wireless earphones have become more and more common, I can’t help but feel effortlessly cool when I pop my AirPods Pro in.

It feels like you are stepping into the future promised by the Jetsons and other Sci-Fi shows/ films. Also helps that with the stylish white colouring, the headphones are subtle and don’t feel overly showy then you are wearing them.

